Pumping on tap in Canisteo Mine Pit

Bovey area residents can breathe a sigh of relief.
For now.
A temporary solution to rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit chain has been agreed on as increasing water levels in the string of inactive iron ore mine pits on the western Iron Range again threatens the city of Bovey and surrounding areas.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have reached an agreement under which pumps will be installed to mitigate the risk posed by the rising waters, Mike Liljegren, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals Mine Permitting and Coordination assistant director said.
“The agencies intend to install the pumps and associated infrastructure needed to implement contingency pumping by October 1, 2022,” Liljegren said via email. “While contingency pumping will temporarily mitigate the risk posed by rising waters in the Canisteo, it is not a long-term solution. The only path to a permanent solution for the Canisteo is through legislative funding to construct and operate a managed outlet.”
A permanent solution to alleviate rising water in the chain of former mine pits has for years been elusive.
Several attempts to fund and put a long-term solution in place have come up empty.
Another effort to fund a permanent solution fell short again this year.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing during the 2022 Minnesota legislative session authored a bill to appropriate $6,350,000 million from the state general fund to acquire land, easements, and for permitting and construction of a publicly-owned system to mitigate the rising water threat.
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, and Rep. Mike Sundin of Esko, co-authored the bill.
Sen.'s David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Tom Bakk of Cook carried the Senate version.
“The urgency of addressing the high water levels is understood by all and it appears the IRRR and DNR have agreed on a path forward (pumping),” Sandstede said. “I'm focused on implementing a permanent solution. Pumping down would be required as part of putting the long term solution (drainage trough) in place, so this is a logical approach.”
Language to mitigate rising waters in inactive mine pits in was also included this year in a state bonding bill and a legacy mine pit bill, Sandstede said.
But as the session fell apart with no agreement on major spending bills or a bonding bill, so did potential funding.
“When Senate Republicans walked away at the end of the session, there was no bonding bill,” Sandstede said. “They intentionally sabotaged it. As soon as the session ended, I reached out and asked, “What's Plan B'? I sent a letter to the governor, the IRRR and DNR and said, “What do we need to do'?”
Last week, Igo also sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, urging action to address the rising water.
Sandstede, a Democrat, and Igo, a Republican, are both running for the House 7A seat.
The two incumbents were placed in the same legislative district under redistricting.
Igo said he's thankful for a temporary fix.
But like every other Iron Range legislator, he wants a permanent solution.
“This is only a temporary fix to the problem and will work for the time being to stabilize and lower the pit level waters,” Igo said. “I remain committed to accomplishing the long term gravity-fed dewatering system to the rising waters and bringing long term security to the communities of Bovey, Coleraine, Taconite, and Arbo Township. I will be keeping in close contact with all local leaders and state agencies as this project progresses.”
Water levels in the Canisteo are again approaching critical levels.
Two points of the pit along the Canisteo rim, one on the east end of the pit near where the former Magnetation, LLC., operated, and another near a railroad trestle north of Bovey, are at an elevation of 1,324 feet, according to the DNR.
While operating, Magnetation, a scram mining operation, utilized water from the mine pit chain, keeping water levels in check.
But when Magnetation in 2015 filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and in 2016 closed, pumping stopped and water levels began to rise again.
ERP Iron Ore acquired Magnetation's assets and pumped in 2017, but also went bankrupt and pumping again stopped in 2018.
Melting from heavy winter snow and ice, along with above normal rainfall this spring, have contributed to rising water levels, Sandstede said.
As of June 21, water elevation in the pit was at 1,311.61 feet, according to the DNR.
A drain tile system installed in 2011 in Bovey is currently capturing groundwater, directing it away from infrastructure in lower Bovey, Liljegren said.
Also at issue is who is responsible for water management in legacy (pre-1981) inactive mine pits.
The DNR, in accordance with state statute and rule, is responsible for administering Permits to Mine governing mine reclamation, including water management for all mines in operation after 1981, Liljegren said.
But pre-1981 “legacy” mine pits like the Canisteo are a different story.
The DNR's role in managing water at pre-1981 mine sites, is to provide technical expertise for and regulatory oversight of any water appropriation or work in public waters in accordance with Minnesota Statute 103G, according to Liljegren.
However, the DNR is not responsible under any state law for the funding or implementation of projects to control high or low water issues in those pits, he said.
That's led to a conundrum over who is responsible for mitigating the rising water.
Starting pumping by Oct. 1 will manage water levels before water overflows the mine rim, Liljegren said.
In August, the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will meet to consider recommending funding the temporary pumping system with an understanding that the agency is reimbursed, Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said.
“To rent pumps and set it up would cost in a range of $400,000 to $700,000 for a year,” Phillips said. “We thought we'd step in because no one else is doing it. But we want to be reimbursed.”
Water pumped from the pit will flow from the east end of the Canisteo chain into wetlands that drain into Holman Lake, Liljegren said.
