HIBBING — Members of the Hibbing Police and Fire Departments are once again collaborating with the City of Hibbing and Walmart to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need and they are looking for the public’s help.
Between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, representatives from the two departments are collecting new, unwrapped gifts, clothing and monetary donations outside the Walmart store in Hibbing for the second annual Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey the event was started last year as an idea with the Hibbing Police Association. Through contributions made from its members’ paychecks, the association gives back to the community.
“With the huge success we had last year with this event we are very excited to do it again this year,” Estey said in an email recently. “We look forward to partnering with the Hibbing Fire Department, City of Hibbing Employees and Walmart again this year to make it another successful year.”
Reflecting on the success of last year, Estey described the generosity of the community as “unbelievable,” and suspects the same to be true this year.
This year’s drive was given a jump start with a generous donation by a Hibbing High School alumni, who no longer lives in the area.
“We look forward to bringing joy and seeing smiling faces from the families that we will be making their Christmas brighter this year,” Estey said.
