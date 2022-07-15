 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public invited to Stuff the Bus in Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
Public invited to Stuff the Bus in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Businesses and citizens in the area have stepped up to the plate in recent years with the Stuff the Bus campaign put on by The Freeze 32 Degrees and the Parkview Elementary PTA.

The effort to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for Parkview students — now in its fourth year — will kick off again Monday at The Freeze 32 Degrees in Virginia. A Rock Ridge school bus will be at The Freeze from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Not only will the students get needed school supplies, those making the donations will receive a free kid-size ice cream cone for every three items donated.

With the event to start Monday, teachers, PTA members and Freeze employees are already volunteering to be on the bus collecting the donations. One business has already got the ball rolling by dropping off a donation check on Wednesday, said The Freeze 32 owner Kimmy Dickinson, a secretary at Parkview.

The supply drive comes at a perfect time with new students looking forward to school in September. Students just often want to go on the bus for the first time, she said.

Dickinson, a secretary at Parkview, said the school supply drive will help the kids that aren’t able to furnish all the school supplies on their list.

Cash donations are also accepted for those areas where not enough items were received through the drive, including such things as winter apparel, boots and more.

Dickinson said she and others saw the need which led to the first Stuff the Bus event three years ago to benefit Roosevelt students.

The idea was to make sure “everybody has everything they need on the first day of school,’’ she said, from gym shoes to pens and pencils.

The Parkview open house is upcoming and school begins on Sept. 6. The open house helps determine if any of the students need any of the items.

“It really works out well,’’ Dickinson said. “It feels great that we’re able to help so many kids

Donation items needed include no. 2 wooden pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, scissors, erasers, toolbox (5x8), gym shoes-boys or girls-no laces please (sizes 10-4), 24 count crayons, water based markers (thick), Clorox wipes, headphones (no earbuds), Kleenex, baby wipes unscented, Expo dry erase markers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK