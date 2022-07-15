Public invited to Stuff the Bus in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Businesses and citizens in the area have stepped up to the plate in recent years with the Stuff the Bus campaign put on by The Freeze 32 Degrees and the Parkview Elementary PTA.
The effort to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for Parkview students — now in its fourth year — will kick off again Monday at The Freeze 32 Degrees in Virginia. A Rock Ridge school bus will be at The Freeze from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Not only will the students get needed school supplies, those making the donations will receive a free kid-size ice cream cone for every three items donated.
With the event to start Monday, teachers, PTA members and Freeze employees are already volunteering to be on the bus collecting the donations. One business has already got the ball rolling by dropping off a donation check on Wednesday, said The Freeze 32 owner Kimmy Dickinson, a secretary at Parkview.
The supply drive comes at a perfect time with new students looking forward to school in September. Students just often want to go on the bus for the first time, she said.
Dickinson, a secretary at Parkview, said the school supply drive will help the kids that aren’t able to furnish all the school supplies on their list.
Cash donations are also accepted for those areas where not enough items were received through the drive, including such things as winter apparel, boots and more.
Dickinson said she and others saw the need which led to the first Stuff the Bus event three years ago to benefit Roosevelt students.
The idea was to make sure “everybody has everything they need on the first day of school,’’ she said, from gym shoes to pens and pencils.
The Parkview open house is upcoming and school begins on Sept. 6. The open house helps determine if any of the students need any of the items.
“It really works out well,’’ Dickinson said. “It feels great that we’re able to help so many kids
Donation items needed include no. 2 wooden pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, scissors, erasers, toolbox (5x8), gym shoes-boys or girls-no laces please (sizes 10-4), 24 count crayons, water based markers (thick), Clorox wipes, headphones (no earbuds), Kleenex, baby wipes unscented, Expo dry erase markers.
