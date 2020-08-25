The St. Louis County Board will be holding a public meeting to collect public comments on the proposed changes to the five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) plan at its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 1.
The CIP is a five-year plan that identifies major capital needs and is updated annually as part of the budget process. “Because the amendment to the 2020-2024 CIP involves the issuance of bonds, the County Board is holding a public hearing on the matter,” states the Tuesday press release from St. Louis County.
The county is considering $25.4 million in bonds for road and bridge improvement to be paid back with funds from the Transportation Sales Tax (TST).
"Strategically, this is a very good time for the County to issue these bonds and make this investment in our roads and bridges," said Board Chair Mike Jugovich of Chisholm. "Interest rates are extremely low, and even with the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, we have not seen a notable reduction in the revenue raised through the Transportation Sales Tax, which is the funding source for repaying the bonds. There is no reliance or impact on property taxes."
The TST was a 0.5 percent sales tax enacted from April 2015. Through May 2020, $77.5 million has been collected — about $15.5 million per year. This would be the third time the St. Louis County Board has issued bonds to be repaid with TST revenue. This model is used to accelerate investment and improve the quality of the county's vast infrastructure of 3,000 miles of roads and 600 bridges.
The previous times this method was used included bonding for $40 million in 2015 and an additional $25 million in 2016.
The county has invested a total of $120 million in TST related funding; including the $65 million in bonding,” according to a press release. “This is in addition to $210 million invested from traditional transportation revenue streams.”
The county said its infrastructure has seen a 60 percent improvement in the past five years through the use of these funds. Now, only 12 percent of county paved roads, or 180 miles, remain categorized as being in very poor condition and only 51 bridges are considered deficient.
Deficient is an engineering term. It means that posted weight limits are required and some bigger vehicles will have to take a detour.
In late 2014, before the TST was originally approved by the board, it was reported that St. Louis County had 500 miles, or 33 percent of total, of paved roads classified in very poor condition and 20 percent of bridges were classified as deficient.
“In St. Louis County, we have 3,000 total miles of roads that we’re responsible. It’s almost an even split of paved vs unpaved roads. So of 1,500 miles of paved roads, 500 of those miles were rated as in very poor condition. Now it’s down to 180 miles that still need help,” explained St. Louis County spokesperson Dana Kazel over email Tuesday.
The county public works department has both replaced road surfaces and bridge structures as well as invested in preventative maintenance to increase the life span by maintaining infrastructure at a high condition level.
The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m., in the 2nd floor Lake Superior Conference Room in the Government Services Center in Duluth, 302 2nd Street. There will be limited in-person seating, for safety concerns. The public can comment via phone or Webex. Details on how to view and provide comments remotely can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov.
Commissioners will be voting on three resolutions related to these topics: the amended 2020-24 CIP, the amended Transportation Sales and Use Tax Transportation Improvement Plan, and to advertise for the issuance of bonds. The amended CIP can be viewed online at stlouiscountymn.gov/CIP.
"This is crucial for all residents and visitors of St. Louis County as quality roads are essential for everyday life as we travel for work and pleasure," said Commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely, who chairs the Public Works committee for the board. "Additionally, every time we invest in a road or bridge project, it means more construction jobs for the hardworking tradespeople in our region."
