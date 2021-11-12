PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN

Mesabi East grade school students wave American Flags as they listen to the high school band perform America the Beautiful during the school's annual Veteran's Day program in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

Mesabi East grade school students wave American Flags as they listen to the high school band perform America the Beautiful during the school's annual Veteran's Day program in Aurora.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments