HIBBING — Prosecutors seeking a first-degree murder charge for a Christmas Day 2018 killing in Hibbing said the grand jury indictment was not invalidated by evidenced the defense team of Jerome Dionte Spann alleged was inadmissible.
In a response filed Friday in Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing, the prosecution said it would take “a rare case” to reverse a grand jury indictment. They wrote that the defense’s motion, filed last month to dismiss charges, was a “narrow and simplistic” objection that failed to meet the criteria to overturn the indictment.
Spann and his public defender, Elizabeth Polling, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment last week, saying grand jurors were not adequately screened for potential bias or given proper instructions to consider the case.
If the charges are dismissed by District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan, Spann, now 31, could ultimately avoid the premeditated first-degree murder charge that mandates a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.
In a 16-page memorandum filed last month, Polling and Spann said the indictment should be tossed, alleging problems in the grand jury process mostly related to testimony.
According to the filing, Polling said witnesses were repeatedly permitted to offer evidence that they allegedly learned from other sources, which she argues is inadmissible hearsay. Grand juries meet in secret to consider the evidence and witness testimony, yet a transcript is made available for the prosecution and defense to review.
Prosecutors countered in their filing, writing that testimony from a police officer, witness and agent for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did not offer hearsay statements to the grand jury.
Of the officer’s testimony, they said he spoke to the facts reported — that Spann and the victim, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth, had a conflict earlier in the night preceding the killing. The officer’s testimony, they continued, demonstrated motive and was not evidence based on a prior bad act.
Witness testimony was also questioned by the defense, and while prosecutors acknowledge the person did not have a first-hand account, they provided corroborating evidence in the investigation.
Testimony from a BCA agent helped summarize witness statements, the prosecution argued, that showed Spann had motive and opportunity as evidenced by the alleged known presence of a gun on the defendant and that shooting him was not an accident or mistake.
Prosecutors concluded that a grand jury indictment is not invalidated over inadmissible evidence, but rather if “enough admissible evidence was heard.”
“Spann makes no effort to bridge the gap between an evidentiary objection and the lack of probable cause required to invalidate a grand jury indictment,” they wrote.
Prosecutors continued: “Spann has not shown the independence or integrity of the grand jury indicting him was compromised.”
Spann’s case has moved deliberately since he made his first appearance on Dec. 31, 2018, slowed also by the coronavirus pandemic that temporarily disrupted the judicial system in Minnesota and shifted most appearances to an online platform.
He remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail.
A new court date has not been set as Sullivan reviews the filings.
