HIBBING—A labor shortage in the airline industry has resulted in a proposed schedule change at Range Regional Airport, and is a concern for some business and community leaders.
The schedule being proposed by the Delta Connections would remove the 7 a.m. daily departure and 10:45 p.m. arrival. Beginning in July, Delta Connections would service HIB airport with a 10:45 a.m. and 2:34 p.m. departure with a 10:13 a.m. and 3:33 p.m. arrival, according to Range Regional Airport Executive Director Barrett Ziemer.
In an attempt to garner support to maintain the existing flight schedule, Range Regional Airport reached out to area chambers of commerce and on social media, asking for feedback on the proposed schedule change.
“The overwhelming response from our business community was that an early morning daily departure and later evening arrival was needed by HIB business fliers,” Ziemer said.
“Those flight times work very well when connecting with Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP).”
SkyWest Airlines, in an email earlier this week, attributed the change in schedule to a labor shortage.
“As a result of the industry-wide captain shortage amid our overall operating network, Delta flights operated by SkyWest Airlines at Range Regional Airport will see some adjustments beginning July 1,” as stated in an email from the airlines on Thursday. “These adjustments continue to provide optimal connectivity to Delta’s network of flights via Minneapolis, without the stop from International Falls. We will continue to work with the airport and community to deliver the best possible schedules for travelers.”
Ziemer also acknowledged the situation the airline is facing.
“The industry wide airline captain shortage is driving the need to modify the Range Regional Airport (HIB) flight schedule,” Ziemer said via email on Thursday.”The regional airline captains are continually hired by the major airlines. The shortage of regional airline captains has led to the grounding of a large share of the regional aircraft fleet and cutbacks in service in many communities across the U.S. Until now, Minnesota communities have not been impacted. Now that air travel has stabilized to pre-COVID levels, Delta Connections and other regional airlines are having to adjust and balance their flight schedules and aircraft mix with less pilots, crew members, and aircraft resources.”
While it appears the airport will have to endure the schedule change for July, Ziemer said it appears the airline is listening to passengers’ concerns.
A tentative flight schedule for August shows a 5:45 a.m. departure and an overnight, which would be more favorable to travelers frequenting HIB, according to Ziemer. In the meantime, the airport is waiting for the airline to release the permanent flight schedule for August.
Ziemer thanked the chambers for “quickly getting the word out, and everyone who took the time to share their input.”
