HIBBING—A labor shortage in the airline industry has resulted in a proposed schedule change at Range Regional Airport, and is a concern for some business and community leaders.

The schedule being proposed by the Delta Connections would remove the 7 a.m. daily departure and 10:45 p.m. arrival. Beginning in July, Delta Connections would service HIB airport with a 10:45 a.m. and 2:34 p.m. departure with a 10:13 a.m. and 3:33 p.m. arrival, according to Range Regional Airport Executive Director Barrett Ziemer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments