Proposal to open carry beer at the fair denied

CHISHOLM — A proposal that would have allowed open carry beer at this year’s fair was voted down by the Chisholm City Council.
St. Louis County Fair Manager Karen McNeal, in a letter to the council contained in the agenda packet on Wednesday, explained that due to construction delays the fair is finding the need to shuffle its normal building setup, and as a solution will be using the former beer garden as a tent to house rabbits and poultry.
“This means we have to move the beer garden,” McNeal explained.
McNeal went on to say that the plan is to move the beer garden to inside the Commercial building.
“Unfortunately, with that it means that we would have to secure the area from the public if we continue to ‘corral’ the beer garden,” McNeal said in the letter.
McNeal went on to say that the fair had already notified the city of its plan to make a request for an open carry setup for beer in 2023, and respectfully asked that the council consider the change this year. The letter contained ideas for safety protocols should the council grant the fair’s request, including wristbands, and limiting the number of beers that a person can purchase at a time. Currently, the fair allows only two per customer at a time, and that number could be changed to one, she said.
All of the beer would be served in clear plastic cups.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner on Wednesday said he wasn’t opposed to looking at the change, but not for this year as it would be a major change for the fair, plus the fair dates coincide with the Chisholm 2022 All Class Reunion and Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival which also require his department’s attention.
“I’m not against it, but I’m kind of against it this year,” Manner told the council.
Manner said he could call in law enforcement from outside the area, but with such a major change preferred it be his own officers who are familiar with the fair that are patrolling.
“That’s my only hiccup,” Manner said.
Manner noted that security is actually up to the fair, and that the city just provides the service.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa asked Manner if he had any perimeters if open carry beer were to be brought up next year.
Manner questioned who would be responsible for dumping beer of a fairgoer carrying out a beer without wearing a wristband.
“How are you going to manage a wrist band?” Manner asked.
He also raised questions on locations of any beer stands to avoid underage consumption and liability concerns.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said although he takes no opinion on whether open carry beer
should be allowed, he agreed with Manner that the potential for liability increases should they rush it through this year. He said although the fair is the Agricultural Society’s event, the city needs to take a look at it and see that there are reasonable safeguards in place before approving such a measure.
Lindsay recommended that if it is offered next year that there be adequate law enforcement presence to keep an eye on it.
The council directed City Administrator Stephanie Skraba to inform the fair office that the city has denied their request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.