Project Blue Light honors those who protect and serve

GILBERT — To thank those who protect and serve the city of Gilbert , the local VFW and Auxiliary issued an invitation: "Have a spaghetti dinner on us!"
Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and ice cream will be served 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, takeout or eat-in. The meal is complimentary for Gilbert police officers, firefighters, first responders and ambulance personnel.
It's part of Project Blue Light, and auxiliary president Marlaina Hart made complimentary "blue light" tickets for those being honored at the spaghetti dinner.
Project Blue Light was started in the 1980s in Philadelphia by Dolly Craig honoring her son-in-law Daniel Gleason, who had been killed in the line of duty in 1986. Two years later she would be placing two lights in the window — one for her daughter Pam, the widow of Gleason, killed in a car accident in 1988. The Gleasons left behind six children.
'Project Blue Light' now burns bright in more than 32,000 windows across the country, according to the national VFW. "If you or someone you know lost a loved one who is a law enforcement officer, participating in Project Blue Light can be a source of comfort or a meaningful way to show your support."
