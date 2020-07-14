VIRGINIA — One of the four suspects charged from the armed robbery at Edgewood Healthcare in Virginia was sentenced this week for her role in the June 2019 incident.
Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin, 25, pled guilty earlier this year to a felony count of aiding an offender and was sentenced Monday to five years probation in lieu of a three-year prison sentence at the Shakopee Correctional Facility.
As part of the plea agreement, she can be discharged from probation after three years if there are no violations. It also stays a six-month local confinement period at the St. Louis County Jail, which is erased if there are no violations through Jan. 1, 2021.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday signed the plea deal, ending the initial legal proceedings for a quarter of the suspects charged in the robbery at the Virginia assisted living facility.
According to court records, Brady-Lundin was working for Edgewood Vista during the night of the robbery in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, and double-checked the facility doors to make sure they were unlocked.
When the Virginia Police Department questioned her last September, Brady-Lundin did not give up the names of Nicholas Ryan Champa or her 25-year-old cousin, Michael Thomas Koslucher, police said. But after several weeks, she returned to the police station and implicated the two men and alleged getaway driver Haille Ross.
Champa allegedly told Brady-Lundin before her shift that “it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board,” she told police, according to court records.
Brady-Lundin and two other employees told police that two men wearing hoodies, masking their faces with bandanas, walked into Edgewood with a gun, bound their wrists and ordered Brady-Lundin to open carts located near the front entrance with prescription medications.
Identification cards and cell phones were taken from the three employees, which police located outside, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showed a white Toyota driving in the area of the assisted living home around the time of the armed robbery. At about 7:30 a.m. that same morning, police saw a white Toyota Corolla parked out front of Brady-Lundin and Champa's residence in Hibbing.
Brady-Lundin and Champa were arrested in December. Koslucher and Ross were charged in early January. Champa and Koslucher face felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.
Champa is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20 for an omnibus hearing before Judge Michelle M. Anderson in Virginia. Koslucher’s next appearance is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27 to schedule a trial with Anderson.
Ross, who faces felony charges of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Aug. 24 before Friday.
