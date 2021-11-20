HIBBING — A different format of concert is being introduced on Tuesday by the music department at Hibbing High School.
The Prism Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
Hibbing High School Band Director Matthew Berg described the meaning behind the Prism Concert, new to the school this year, as much like a prism is an object that takes in the different lights, the concert shows the different parts of the music department.
The concert also showcases the talents of seventh through 12th grade students that are members of the Crescendo Youth Orchestra.
Berg said normally the Hibbing High School Band, Hibbing High School Choir and Crescendo Youth Orchestra would each have their own concert.
“This concert will bring it all together,” Berg said.
By having the various components of the music department showcased in one concert, Berg said it gives a chance to showcase some of the smaller groups such as the Jazz Band, percussion ensemble, saxophone ensemble, along with various trios and duos.
They also plan to do some mashing up – including the Jazz Band and choir performing together on a selection.
Admission is free for the Prism Concert. Masks are required with the exception of small children and people not capable of removing a mask by themselves.
