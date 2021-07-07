VIRGINIA — Authorities are investigating the burning of a Pride flag in Virginia, officials said Tuesday.
Virginia Police Deputy Chief Chad A. Nickila confirmed in an email that the flag was burned at some point after 11 p.m. on June 27 in the 700 block of 8th Street South, in a residential neighborhood located near the Miners Memorial Building. The incident was reported the following day.
The flag flew on a privately-owned pole in support of the L.G.B.T.Q. community during Pride Month, sources told the Mesabi Tribune.
When asked whether the police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, Nickila replied, “that is always a possibility.” He continued, “The matter is being ‘investigated’ and if and when a suspect or suspects are identified and a motive is determined then a determination would be made about whether this would fall under the umbrella of a hate crime.”
There remains no suspects in the isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.