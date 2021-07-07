VIRGINIA — Authorities are investigating the burning of a Pride flag in Virginia, officials said Tuesday.

Virginia Police Deputy Chief Chad A. Nickila confirmed in an email that the flag was burned at some point after 11 p.m. on June 27 in the 700 block of 8th Street South, in a residential neighborhood located near the Miners Memorial Building. The incident was reported the following day.

The flag flew on a privately-owned pole in support of the L.G.B.T.Q. community during Pride Month, sources told the Mesabi Tribune.

When asked whether the police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, Nickila replied, “that is always a possibility.” He continued, “The matter is being ‘investigated’ and if and when a suspect or suspects are identified and a motive is determined then a determination would be made about whether this would fall under the umbrella of a hate crime.”

There remains no suspects in the isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

