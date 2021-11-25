Gareth Andrews has good reason to be thankful.
Andrews, of Zim, is thankful for two area companies and a local veteran who together have helped preserve the molds which formed a monument to area veterans.
Andrews sculpted the “Shoulder to Shoulder Even The Fallen Stand Tall,” sculpture that stands in honor of veterans at Veterans Memorial Park near downtown Virginia.
The 15-foot tall by 27-foot long sculpture depicts life-size military figures from five branches of the U.S. armed forces and affiliated women's corps, encompassed by an eagle.
The mammoth project took about 14 years, roughly a million dollars, and several starts and stops to complete. The sculpture was lifted into place in 2012.
Andrews is this week especially thankful to a group who help rescue the sculpture molds from demolition.
Lakehead Constructors, Inc. of Superior, Wis., Raveill Trucking Inc., of McGregor, Minn., and Scott Dane, a veteran who lives in rural Gilbert, pulled together to preserve the original molds that were used to form the monument.
The molds were in danger of being destroyed as Crucible Foundry in Norman, Okla., ran out of space to continue storing the giant molds. The foundry is where the sculpture was forged.
“I have to give the foundry credit,” Andrews said. “For nine years, since the piece was installed in 2012, they've babysat those molds and kept them out of the sunshine and the rain.”
But the molds, which needed to be preserved for potential future use, had to be moved to a new location.
“It came to the point where they had to stop the daycare they were doing,” Andrews said of the foundry. “It's the bulk of the molds, the bigger stuff, that got moved. Some of the smaller molds are still at the foundry, but the foundry has them secured in the place where they have been for the last nine years.”
That's where Dane and the two companies stepped in.
Raveill Trucking, a logging and trucking company, dispatched a truck to Oklahoma to pick up the molds.
“Whoever wanted to collect them contacted Scott Dane and Scott called me,” Curt Raveill, owner of the trucking company said. “We do some crazy stuff for him.”
Raveill Trucking hauled a trailer to the foundry, dropped it off for about five days and then delivered the loaded molds to Superior.
“At first, I didn't know what we were doing,”Raveill said. “It's good we could help save them.”
Lakehead Constructors Inc., is now storing the molds.
“There needed to be some recognition for our servicemen and servicewomen and that's what it's all about for us,” Brian Maki, Lakehead Constructors chief executive officer and president said. “It's all about paying some well overdue respect.”
Dane, who was involved in the project's development, led the way in rescuing the molds, Andrews said.
Dane has for years represented loggers.
“A great deal of credit needs to be given to Scott Dane,” Andrews said. “Scott made the contact with Lakehead, who was also involved in the installation of the piece.”
Dane says the monument is world class.
“The Iron Range should be remarkably proud of what they accomplished in having it displayed in Virginia,” Dane said. “If the opportunity to have an additional replication of it, perhaps in D.C., were to occur, the molds needed to be preserved.”
Andrews said the sculpture is the most complicated sculpture he's done.
Its tribute to veterans makes it even more special, he said.
“Most people who look at it probably think it's a group of people underneath an eagle, but it's not,” Andrews said. “If you look at the back, they're all coming out of the eagle and that's an important piece of the concept. The piece is not only “Shoulder to Shoulder,” the various branches of the Armed Forces and about those who paid the ultimate price. It's about these people. They are not mercenaries, these are our people. They're part of our nation and part of us, so they must come from us, so they need to stay attached.”
Sadly, some veterans who watched the sculpture project unfold, didn't live to see the memorial put into place, Andrews said.
“Most of the committee back in 1999 when it all started weren't even alive when it was erected,” Andrews said.
