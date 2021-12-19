Mark Parenteau has a lot of faith in the Iron Range.
“I'm a big fan of the area,” Parenteau, of Zim said. “I'm a business owner, a referee, and I believe in the area and the people.”
To help improve amenities in the region, Parenteau has launched Premium Air, a private charter air service based at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
The service offers private flights to anywhere in the nation in the company's three-passenger Cirrus SR22 or an eight-passenger Beechcraft King Air 350. The King Air will be in service in about six months.
“I'm hoping to find an overlooked need in the market where there's onesies or twosies who need to get to Chicago or Fargo once or twice a month,” Parenteau, Premium Air chief executive officer said. “I'm also hoping there's people in the medical and mining industries and for those who need some extra help up here. I hope the local businesses also give it a shot.”
Premium Air's piston-engine Cirrus SR22 is generally used for flights of 300 to 400 miles, Parenteau said.
Its twin-engine turboprop King Air 350, which flies fast at high altitudes, will be used for longer flights.
There's already growing interest in the new service, Parenteau said.
“We have one customer that goes to the U.P. (Michigan's Upper Peninsula) once a month,” Parenteau said. “He can't wait. You'd be surprised when you start talking with people on how their jobs take them to interesting places.”
Parenteau has good reason to be bullish on the Iron Range.
A 1981 graduate of Cherry High School, Parenteau in 2009 started Premium Plant Services, a hydroblasting company headquartered in Hibbing.
Today, Premium Plant Service has facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and employs about 70.
Parenteau officiated high school basketball for years while he built Premium Plant Services.
Over the past few years, he's been flying to Premium Plant Services hydroblast facilities in the company's 2018 Cirrus SR22.
In addition to utilizing the aircraft for company work, Parenteau believes there's a need for a private charter service.
Flying instead of driving allows business persons to hold business meetings at distant locations and be back home with family the same day, he said.
It's also a quick and affordable means of traveling for the general public, he said.
“It took me one trip and when I got home for dinner I was sold,” Parenteau said. “I could do two business meetings in one day and be home for supper. The biggest sell is to get people to understand it's the safest mode of transportation and you find out what your time is worth.”
Josh Debevec, a 2001 Mesabi East graduate who grew up near Embarrass Lake in Biwabik, is Premium Air's pilot.
Debevec, who has more than 4,000 hours of flight time, holds a Federal Aviation Administration Transport Pilot certification. He has a commercial aviation and flight degree from the University of North Dakota, was a flight instructor at the university and later a professor and lead faculty member in the Lake Superior College aviation program in Duluth.
Debevec has been serving as the pilot for Premium Plant Services corporate flights since 2017.
“I'm really looking forward to it,” Debevec said of the private charter service. “We have a great opportunity. People ask me why someone else hasn't done it.”
A new $6.3 million, 21,000 square-foot combined hangar and office space to be built in the spring at Range Regional Airport will serve as headquarters and a hangar facility for Premium Air.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation in Eveleth is supporting the project with a $2.5 million loan to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority, a $350,000 site preparation grant and a $29,375 demolition grant.
A $1.2 million site preparation grant was also provided by Minnesota Department of Transportation Aeronautics. The airport authority is contributing $2.2 million.
Premium Air will lease 13,000 square-feet of the hangar/office space. The remaining 8,000 square-feet will give the airport a secure, climate-controlled space for large corporate jets which come and go at the airport.
“This is going to be a new services opportunity,” Barrett Ziemer, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority executive director said. “It's going to bring new activity in revenue streams and will generate fuel sales and rental lease. We never had a place to put big jets that need to be indoors and this new hangar will provide that.”
Future plans are for Premium Air to offer flight training services.
Meanwhile, the air service is getting its charter business off the ground.
“If someone wants to go to a hockey game in Chicago or watch their kid play hockey in Maine, we can do it,” Parenteau said. “I believe there's opportunity here (on the Iron Range) if we put infrastructure in place and this is infrastructure. I think it's a good move for the airport and for the community.”
Premium Air is at 833-634-2387 or www.premiumaircharter.com
