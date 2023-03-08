Precious Paws Pet of the Week

Poppy

Hi! It’s me Poppy. I am a petite tabby gal who loves to play and cuddle. I get along with other cats too. I am spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

For more information, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300.

