It's a story of “local kids make good.”
Two men who grew up on the Iron Range are stepping into power positions at the region's largest electrical utilities.
Mark Bakk, 41, a Cook native, on Jan. 8, becomes general manager of Lake Country Power.
Josh Skelton, 40, who grew up in Hoyt Lakes, is now chief operating officer of Minnesota Power.
Coincidentally, Bakk and Skelton were publicly promoted within two days of each other.
As the utility industry undergoes a transformation toward more renewable energy, Bakk and Skelton are charged with helping lead their utilities and region into a new era of electrical generation.
Both men credit their small town upbringings for keeping them grounded in the region's needs and their career success. And each say their Iron Range roots, family-driven work ethic and values, will help guide their leadership decisions.
“I'm very excited for Mark and what he brings to the region,” Skelton said. “He's smart and innovative. I know he will be a great leader there and for the Iron Range.”
“I think it's great to have local people get the opportunity to advance,” Bakk said. “We're both with large utilities and intimately familiar with our service territories. I think it's great for a couple of local kids to take on leadership opportunities within a couple of utilities. For me, for sure, you get an advocate for the region.”
Bakk
Even as Bakk as a youth led a half dozen neighborhood friends on their bicycles around the small community of Cook, leadership was on the horizon.
“I've never been afraid of leadership roles, even growing up,” Bakk said. “Partly, that has to do with mom (Darlene) and dad (Tom) for sure. I can't tell you how many times my mom and dad both said, 'be a leader, not a follower'. I've never been a person to take a back seat.”Bakk graduated from Cook High School in 1998 where he was team captain in several sports.
A tour of U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron while in high school steered Bakk's career.
“I met with Jim Swearingen (former Minnesota Ore Operations general manager),” Bakk said. “I was kicking around engineering or business school. He actually said to me, 'You should go to school for accounting. You should go work for a big accounting firm. They will work you to the bone for a half dozen years years, then you can do whatever you want to do'. That kind of stuck.”
Bakk went on to earn an accounting degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he played football for the legendary Jim Malosky. He worked for McGladrey & Pullen, LLP, an accounting firm in Duluth before in 2008 joining Lake Country Power. In 2012, he took over leadership of the utility's finance and administration department.
Bakk, who works out of Lake Country Power's Mountain Iron Service Center, knew he wanted to be on the Iron Range, contributing to communities and enjoying golf, fishing and hunting.
“The end goal was to be somewhere in northern Minnesota around where I grew up,” Bakk said. “This has just been a tremendous career move for me. It's a great place to work.”
The energy environment is changing rapidly, Bakk said.
A big change comes next year when power supplier Great River Energy shuts down its Coal Creek Station coal-fired generation facility in North Dakota and adds more wind energy.
With the shutdown, Great River Energy will provide 95 percent carbon-free generation, Bakk said.
“It's a changing energy environment in a good way,” Bakk said. “They're replacing a lot of carbon generation sources with renewable sources and that's a good thing. That's big news.”
Looking back, his upbringing played a major role in his success, Bakk said.
Academics always came before sports.
“My parents have always been there for Mike (his brother) and I,” Bakk said. “For both Mike and I, it was never acceptable to give anything less than 100 percent effort. I know for my mom specifically, if I came home with an A-minus, my mom would ask what I could have done to get an 'A.' For dad, there were two words we could never say growing up. You couldn't say 'can't,' and you couldn't say 'never'.”
Bakk says he appreciates his parents guidance.
“Sometimes, expectations seemed a little tough,” Bakk said. “But looking back now, I really appreciate they had that style.”
As Lake Country Power moves into the future, Bakk is dedicated to keeping employees safe during the pandemic.
“The most important thing right now is the safety and health of our employees,” Bakk said. “We're not the type of business that can be closed. We have as many as we can working from home. We are segregating people the best we can that are still coming to work and there's a lot of our employees whose work isn't done at a computer, so we have a lot of field personnel that we need to keep healthy so they can keep doing their job.”
He wants to step-up the cooperative's community engagement and member engagement. He's also planning to promote more employee involvement in communities.
“We do a lot already, but we do it quietly,” Bakk said. “I want to see us do a little more. I'm committed to bettering the communities of northeastern Minnesota. I am going to lead by example and encourage it by others.”
Skelton
Skelton grew up in a family of police officers, sheriff's deputies, state patrol, and county public works employees. His father Mark was a police officer and later Hoyt Lakes mayor. His mother Kathy was a nurse.
But Skelton discovered his own path as a Mesabi East student.
A participant in football, hockey, track and field, and the National Honor Society, Skelton found his future in the academic field.
“Tom Klabechek challenged me early in my high school career to aim higher for more advanced studies,” Skelton said of his high school chemistry teacher. “I took on as many college courses and elements as I could in high school. Tom Klabechek was really my influence in my Mesabi East academics. I knew I was heading into a path and had some encouragement there.”
High school graduation in 1998 led to a chemical engineering degree at Michigan Technological University in 2001.
Skelton in 1999 began working as an intern at Minnesota Power's Laskin Energy Center in his hometown. After college graduation, he went back to work at Laskin, helped coach high school hockey in Hoyt Lakes, and began working his way up the Minnesota Power corporate ladder. Most recently, Skelton was vice president of Generation Operations and ALLETE Safety.
Today, Skelton works out of Minnesota Power facilities in Cohasset and coaches youth hockey in Grand Rapids.
Skelton says his Iron Range upbringing and family values played a major role in his career.
“Overarching, most people growing up the son of a cop think they'd get more latitude,” Skelton said with a laugh. “But for me it was the opposite. It was the discipline to do what was right. I would often times come home and my dad would say, “I hear so-and-so is having a get-together or a party. Are you thinking about going there?' Well, maybe I was until you told me that. I don't know how he knew. It was cop intuition or dad intuition, but that was the end of it. I think a lot of my job is anticipation like that.”
In 2001, LTV Steel Mining Co. in Hoyt Lakes shut down permanently. The closure put 1,400 out of work.
The impact it had on people in his hometown, the community, and surrounding region, still sticks with him.
“A lot of it is about the people who live and work here,” Skelton said of how he views the Iron Range today. “Hoyt Lakes has always had a nice community feel. For me, it's about understanding the importance of natural resources industries, the way of life, and people's livelihoods. I have a great understanding and appreciation of that.”
Skelton's promotion puts him in charge of the generation operations team, transmission distribution operations, strategy and planning, and customer experience.
Part of Skelton's job also touches on renewable energy operations.
Total electricity generated by renewables in Minnesota was at 26 percent in 2019, up from 14 percent in 2009, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Coal generated 30 percent of the state's electricity in 2019, nuclear 24 percent, and natural gas 18 percent.
Minnesota Power is achieving 50 percent renewable generation by 2021.
As with other utilities, Minnesota Power is working to balance the move into more renewable energy with customer needs and pricing.
“There's no doubt pressures,” Skelton said. “Doing what we can to preserve reliability first and affordability has to be front and center for Minnesota Power. It's about thoughtfully threading the needle about meeting those societal and legislative pressures and meeting reliability and affordability and I think that's where Minnesota Power will be.”
On Feb. 1, Minnesota Power plans to file an integrated resource plan with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The plan will outline expected customer demand over the next 15 years and how the company proposes to move ahead in providing safe, reliable and cost-effective energy into 2035.
For years ahead, Skelton's and Bakk's longtime love of the Iron Range, its people, communities, environment, and outdoor activities, will remain a part of the decision making in their new roles.
“The one thing you can't recreate is growing up here,” Skelton said. “For me, it's about being in people's shoes and serving the people in the region and their way of life.”
