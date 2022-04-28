VIRGINIA/EVELETH — The Rock Ridge School Board Monday unanimously awarded $475,836 in bids to demolish and abate the old science wing on the Gilbert campus.
Director John Uhan questioned if it made “sense to do this now’’ versus waiting.
“I would say do it now,’’ said Director Bill Addy. “Start doing some now while we have some money.’’ He added he didn’t want the $475,000 absorbed into something else.
Uhan said his main concern is if the district gains $500,000 worth of value by taking it down. Addy added that someone would be more apt to look at buying the Gilbert campus buildings without the old science wing on it.
Despite the concerns, the board voted 8-0. Director Polly Sorcan was absent.
The bids were awarded to the following:
• Rachel Contracting, $353,876 to demolish the old science wing.
• VCI Environmental, $107,460 for the abatement for hazardous materials in the building.
• Keller Fence Company for the fencing around the worksite while the demolition and abatement is going on.
The abatement is scheduled for Aug. 1-Sept. 2 and the demolition work will be done from Sept. 6 through Oct. 28.
—
In other business, the School Board:
• Approved the hiring of Scott Manni as the Roosevelt Elementary principal.
• Approved the hiring of Mark Winter as the Virginia High School and Rock Ridge High School principal.
• Heard from construction manager Kraus Anderson that the new Laurentian Elementary in Eveleth is 100 percent complete and a grand opening will be held on May 4 from 5-7 p.m.
• Kraus Anderson also reported the new stadium construction (between the Laurentian and the new Rock Ridge High School) will begin with grandstand footings as soon as weather allows.
• Approved hiring Spencer Aune as the head coach of the new, combined Rock Ridge boys basketball team, effective Nov. 14.
• Accepted a $35,000 donation from Minnesota Power to the #RockRidgeRising Campaign with naming rights to the stage in recognition.
• Approved the purchase of four new buses for 2022-23. The low bid came in at $105,862 per bus. The buses will be paid for using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars.
