One of the most popular vintage snowmobile rides on the Iron Range is back this winter with a new name and new route.

Formerly known as Liquid Larry’s Vintage Snowmobile Ride, the event is now simply called “Vintage Snowmobile Ride,” for now and instead of starting in Kinney, this year’s version is an approximately eight-mile ride from the Hideaway Bar in Buhl on a round trip route to Tom & Jerry’s Bar in Chisholm.

