One of the most popular vintage snowmobile rides on the Iron Range is back this winter with a new name and new route.
Formerly known as Liquid Larry’s Vintage Snowmobile Ride, the event is now simply called “Vintage Snowmobile Ride,” for now and instead of starting in Kinney, this year’s version is an approximately eight-mile ride from the Hideaway Bar in Buhl on a round trip route to Tom & Jerry’s Bar in Chisholm.
Vintage snowmobile riders and their counterparts on modern snowmobiles are welcome to take part, organizers say. Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hydeaway Bar in Buhl, with the ride at noon. There is a barbecue for riders at Tom & Jerry’s stop, and chili at the Hydeaway, with live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
There is no registration fee, organizers would just like to get an idea of how many snowmobiles are participating for planning purposes.
Nora and Ed Zgonc, owners of the Hydeaway Bar stepped up to organize this year’s ride a couple of weeks ago when its future became uncertain with the sale of the Liquid Larry’s Bar in Kinney where the ride originated under the former owner more than a decade ago.
“Everybody seems to love it, and we’ve had excellent feedback,” Nora said. “We like to have a good time and this is going to be fun.”
Tom Varichak, who along with Jerry Janezich owns Tom & Jerry’s said in its early days the ride went from Kinney to the ice of Longyear Lake during Chisholm’s Polar Bear Days celebration. Varichak said Tom & Jerry’s became a stopping point on the ride during a year when temperatures dipped well below zero, and they’ve been welcomed back ever since.
“Everybody is welcome, even if it’s not a vintage snowmobile and they want to ride along,” Varichak said. “We’ll feed them a few hot dogs and send them along over there.”
Nora said with the short turn around for this year, the event is scaled back a bit. Looking forward to next year, she’s hoping to add raffles and donate the money raised to a worthy cause.
It’s possible that they may come up with a new name for the ride next year, she noted.
“I really want to make it a lot bigger next year,” Nora said.
Rick Harding, a vintage snowmobile owner, said he’s participated in the vintage ride a number of times and is looking forward to this year’s run.
Harding, a 55-year-old from Hibbing, said he grew up riding snowmobiles with his parents.
“It’s just fun—I’m a big snowmobiler all season long and I trail ride the trail systems around here,” Harding said, adding that he also owns a mountain sled that he uses on week-long trips to the Rocky Mountains.
Harding said he “inherited” one of his vintage snowmobiles—a 1977 Arctic Cat, “an old sled from a friend—good for my kids to ride.”
Then he also specifically sought out a Ski-Doo Alpine, a machine that he wanted from a young age and now owns a 1986 model. Harding said the Alpines were a unique work sled that Ski-Doo made from 1962 until the late 1990s or early 2000s.
“The unique thing about an Alpine is it’s a twin track machine with a single ski and typically used for trail grooming to pull a groomer for cross country ski trails,” Harding explained. “They’re goofy looking—one ski and one track and cargo rack on back.”
While on vintage rides, Harding said he enjoys talking to other riders about their machines, and often gets inquires about his 1986 Ski-Doo Alpine that is a quite rare machine.
Harding noted that his Alpine has both electric start and reverse, making it a pretty “cush” sled.
Provided the weather isn’t too cold, Harding said some people on the vintage rides also dress the part. He recalled his dad used to wear a pair of Carhartt bibs, a ski jacket, horn rimmed sunglasses and a face mask.
Harding said in the event he and his friends aren’t able to get their vintage machines running on time for an organized ride, they’ve opted to participate with their modern snowmobiles rather than miss out on the fun.
For more information on the vintage ride call Tom & Jerry’s at 218-254-9980 or the Hydeaway Bar at 218-258-3750.
The vintage ride takes place during the Polar Bear Days celebration in Chisholm planned for Feb. 8 through 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.