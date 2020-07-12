Police, community come together to confront racism in Hibbing

HIBBING — One recent afternoon, Tyler Schwerzler, a white deputy police chief in Hibbing, handed out masks to people who met to discuss the city’s struggles with racism.
Sitting beside him in the basement of the law enforcement station, Hibbing’s police Steven Estey, who is white with family ties to tribal nations, welcomed members of the newly formed Anchoring the Blue Task Force borne out of the sustained unrest after the death of George Floyd and people of color sharing local experiences of racial discrimination in a predominantly white region.
“Everyone has seen social media and television and everything that has gone haywire with what started down in Minneapolis,” Estey said. “From the get-go, we wanted to make sure something like that didn’t happen in our city. It could happen everywhere. Minneapolis is only three hours away, but look at what’s gone on at a national and global level.”
Seraphia Gravelle, who is Hispanic and moved to the Iron Range more than 20 years ago from Texas, had organized protests in Chisholm and Keewatin before meeting with the police chief several weeks ago to try and figure out how local people of color fit in national discussions on police brutality and racial issues.
Gravelle and Elizabeth Allen, a Black woman who grew up on the Iron Range and bartends in Hibbing, became the first two members of the Anchoring the Blue Task Force.
Meanwhile, Gravelle and Allen founded Voices for Ethical and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA), which is setting up a rally in Hibbing on July 25, has a mission “to provide a platform for POC to speak about their experiences living on the Iron Range and also an opportunity for the local police departments and first responders to hear from their community and vice versa.”
“I give them a lot of praise for taking the courage to come in and speak about issues that are happening,” Estey said. “That’s half the problem. People don’t want to talk about issues. They rather just put it at the wayside or say it’s uncomfortable.”
To help them build a bridge between law enforcement and people of color, the LGBTQ community, and others who have shared stories of being discriminated against, Estey recruited local officials and citizens to join the task force: Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman; Wayne Kangas, K American Foundation; Aaron Reini, Hibbing Community College interim provost; Dana Lindstrom, Hibbing High School teacher; Bryan Ridgeway, HHS psychologist; Leanne Johnson, HHS Indian Education; Jackie Prescott, Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Hibbing; and Katie McLaughlin, Minnesota Judicial Branch.
This past Thursday, most of the 12 task force members met to brainstorm a mission statement. The agenda item appeared simplistic on the surface but theirs is the only group in recent memory to collectively address racism in Hibbing, a city history composed of American Indians and Italian, Slavic and Scandinavian and Nordic heritage. Today, the task force includes Black, American Indian, Asian American, Latinx and biracial people who make up less than 5 percent of the population in a city of 16,000 residents.
The letters
The creation of the task force comes more than a month after citizens across the Iron Range banded together in front of Hibbing City Hall to protest the killing of Floyd, a Black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a white ex-Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes. The group of citizens held “Black Lives Matter” signs and received support from passersby who beeped their car horns and raised fists in the air while walking before the government building. But unlike happenings in other areas of the country, they were not joined by any police officers or city officials.
Some residents of Hibbing and across the Iron Range, where other protests occurred, were reportedly unsettled by the first taste of organized efforts regardless of the kept peace. Local business owners and citizens took to social media pages to announce that they would bear arms to protect themselves against anyone attempting to loot or damage their storefronts.
Protests had occurred in more than 2,000 cities across the country, in communities where the U.S. National Guard and law enforcement agencies deployed tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds, where rioters burned down buildings and physically assaulted officers and where right-and left-wing political groups and white supremacists, acting against the spirit of protests, performed violent acts that resulted in the killing of officers.
But rioters never came to Hibbing. Nor did members of Antifa or the Boogaloo movement.
The protests here were, by and large, quiet in comparison to ones in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
But the tension still boiled.
Several weeks later, after Minneapolis city councilors called to dismantle their police department, another group of Iron Rangers carried American flags and signs for a “Support the Police” rally outside of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing, around the corner from the police station.
The police chief wrote an open letter, backing law enforcement during the protests and riots. “I have observed on tv and social media multiple incidents where officers have been injured or killed due to the hatred towards law enforcement officers,” he wrote. (No officers were injured by protesters in Minneapolis or in cities across the Iron Range.)
At this time, he announced the “Anchoring the Blue” logo, an unofficial police patch displaying the Thin Blue Line. He praised local police officers for their commitment to their profession and asked citizens “to stand behind our officers and work together with them to be strong and united.”
Estey’s letter was well-received by many in the community. But for some, his words seemed well-intended but ultimately divisive. He did not specifically address or condone Chauvin’s actions, besides writing, “Just like any profession in our society there are officers that are not meant for the job and tarnish the badge….” Minneapolis police officers had already penned an open letter condemning their former colleague who has since been charged with second-degree murder.
The three other officers on scene — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kung — have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, would go on to call Floyd’s death a “murder” and Chavuin knew what he was doing when he pressed his knee into the man’s neck since he had training on the dangers of asphyixation.
Also, Estey did not mention the protesters, citizens in his community, though he highlighted the Anchoring the Blue patch which included the symbol of a black-and-white American flag with one blue stripe. For police across the country, the flag stands for solidarity in a tough job where officers put their lives on the line.
But it was also flown by white supremacists and neo-Nazis who stood next to Confederate flags in 2017 at the “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. His inclusion of Thin Blue Line without supporting local protesters seemed an aggressive defense tactic that inadvertently sparked an us-versus-them message to some members of the community.
Nearly a week later, Estey picked up the pen again and appeared to make an effort to broaden his message. “A big part of these tough times in law enforcement has to do with racism in our country,” he wrote, adding that the police department helped spearhead the Anchoring the Blue Task Force. “As police officers in the City of Hibbing we want every single community member to feel safe and protected no matter the color of their skin or their sexual orientation,” he added. “In order for us to be a united and strong community we all need to work together to make Hibbing a great place to live and feel safe.”
The conversations
On Thursday, Gravelle asked Estey about his inclusion of the Thin Blue Line in both letters and his placement of the symbol on the task force agenda for the group’s first meeting.
“The flag represents law enforcement,” Estey said, noting that his department’s opinion of the Thin Blue Line drastically departed from the ill-favored use of the flag in Charlottesville. “...As law enforcement, we look at the flag as officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty.”
Gravelle suggested that the flag remains “confrontational for people of color in our community,” especially at a time when they are trying to build trust with law enforcement. Estey, who wore a Blue Thin Line mask in the meeting, offered to write a statement saying that he did not condone the acts in Charlottesville or any racist connections to the flag.
Schwerzler noted that “if we’re going to be a task force to handle or bring up the topic of racial inequality in our community,” people of color need to feel comfortable to talk with police officers. “I would say it could be easily fixable for us to either remove it or change it,” he said. “We want to make sure people are aware and know that they can come to us and if they see one symbol that completely turns them off to reaching out to us, I agree with you.”
Gravelle added, “We know your heart, but the community as a whole does not have that understanding. So, if we’re just starting this, we have to be able to gain trust even as a committee or a task force.” The idea is to educate the community on what the flag means for different people.
Brian Ridgeway, a school psychologist at Hibbing High School who is part of the task force, chimed in to suggest using the red, white and blue American flag. “Not that we don’t want to back the police up, but we’re trying to be neutral.”
Estey agreed and noted that the group had the “blue part covered,” since it involved the police department. Then he added, “But then we get into the issue of some people getting into the American flag.”
His comment stirred laughter from task force members, who hesitantly — yet openly — talked about their personal opinions and made attempts to find compromise over sensitive topics that for some have gone long undiscussed.
Personal experiences
Hibbing is not Minneapolis, where 36 percent of its 430,000 residents are people of color. The small town may not have seen the volume of protests in the Cities, or the intensity of violence or the heightening of debate from political leaders speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism.
But task force members say that just because the racial issues in Hibbing are not publicized in national media, it does not mean they do not exist.
For Kangas, a business consultant who is Asian-American, he made a point to ask the group to define its overall mission since “there are two very polarized sides to this discussion” of the Blue Thin Line debate, for starters. “The consequences of that and the people support the narrative that racism is OK here, that then feeds into what they’re fighting against, and the consequences of that affect people who are not white on the street,” he said.
Allen said she worries about the lack of communal conversations about racism, at a time when she and people she knows have experienced racism in Hibbing. Bullying in the schools, seeing teenagers drive across town with Confederate flags on their vehicles and the passive aggressive dismissal of people of color attempting to speak their minds. “I see the blatant acts of hate and it hurts me that there are people that are totally unaware that this happens,” she said. “And with the tensions rising in the country it puts people of color in a dangerous spot, in a dangerous situation. We don’t know if we should send our kids out in the community.
“What happens when this stuff is going down?” she added. “Are these people going to be held accountable for their hatred and their discrimination, putting fear into the women and children and children?"
Lindstrom shared that one of her 7-year-old students, who is African-American, attended the protest in Hibbing only to leave the scene after five minutes after someone yelled racial slurs at him. “That just broke my heart,” she said, adding that people have been in disbelief when she tells them that story. “That’s real life for so many people on a daily basis and if we share that narrative people may see that things have to be changed.”
She continued, “There’s blatant racism and then there’s well-meaning people that don’t realize they’re being racist.” She gave an example of people who say they do not see color, referring to a comment from Schwerzler in the meeting. “That whole comment was common, but now people are realizing that creates like there’s something wrong with your color and we’re not saying anything about it. People are understanding that hurts people just as much, like saying, I don’t see you as a color versus like, I see your differences and I respect them and love them.”
“If you don’t see someone’s color you don’t see the struggles they’ve experienced,” Gravelle said. Lindstrom offered, “And you don’t see the beauty either.”
Steps forward
Members of the Anchoring the Blue Task Force spent nearly two hours talking about how they should work together to make tangible change. They spoke from the hip, enhancing spontaneous ideas with one another and feeling out how to tackle issues that affect not only Hibbing but every city in Minnesota and across the country. A monumental task.
Kangas explained that it is important for members of the group to promote reacting against racism in a graceful manner. “I haven’t allowed my girls to go into the store with me since COVID started, because when they go into the store with me they’re Asian and when they’re with my wife they’re white,” he said. “There’s consequences, there’s things that could happen and it’s not worth the risk. So when those events happen you can choose to engage it in and I have to do it with grace. And if I can’t do that, then I have to walk away. That’s the only way. A lot of this stuff is ridden in fear. Of people that look different than them. We live in an area that is predominantly Caucasian. It is what it is. Is it changing? Yes. We need to be prepared for this and we need to be able to handle this as a community because otherwise nothing is going to exist here anymore.”
Hoffman-Saccoman, who is one of the seven white local officials in Hibbing, shared that her son-in-law is African American who opened her eyes to experiences she never endured. “When he flies in to come to Hibbing, I tell him to go out for a run, but don’t wear your hoodie,” she said. “I fear for that.”
She suggested that it was important for the task force to back VEMA and she would look into reinstating the city’s now inactive Human Rights Commission.
Task force members agreed and asked the police chief and his officers to support the VEMA rally to showcase teamwork at a time when the department has made efforts to change its image in the community. “I think it’ll be huge for people to see that we are working together with the police department,” Allen said. “We’re not trying to set a divide. It’s not us versus them. It’s everybody.”
“Yes, we don’t want to go against what you want to do,” Estey added, directing his comments to Gravelle and Allen. “We want to incorporate it into part of this.”
When asked what they need to make changes in Hibbing, Estey told members of the group that they want to “see more interaction” with the police department and people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.
“I’d love for this to not be an issue,” Schwerzler said. “I’d love to not even be in this room right now. But that’s not the reality of society today. So communication is a big thing. If you have an issue, reach out to me. I live in this town. I have a wife and three kids. Friends and family. I want to make this work for everybody.”
“That racism exists still baffles me,” he said.
Kangas recalled the Iron Range’s history of immigration and its existence as a melting pot.
“We figured it out once in this town,” he said. “It can be done again. It happened.”
