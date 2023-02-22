CHISHOLM—Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days is wrapping up with plenty of activities left to enjoy. Polar Bear Days started on Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 25.

Chisholm Parks,Trails and Recreation Director Bridgit Maruska on Tuesday said organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the Sled the City sledding hill planned for this Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments