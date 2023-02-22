CHISHOLM—Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days is wrapping up with plenty of activities left to enjoy. Polar Bear Days started on Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 25.
Chisholm Parks,Trails and Recreation Director Bridgit Maruska on Tuesday said organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the Sled the City sledding hill planned for this Saturday.
“Sled the City is facing weather related issues and construction of a sled hill is not possible this year,” explains Maruska in an online post. “So sorry!”
An open skate and fire pit activity that was originally planned as part of Sled the City is still on from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, at the south side skating rink and warming shack on First Street Southwest. The skating event includes Rice Krispies treats to roast over the fire.
The remainder of polar bear days schedule includes a variety of events, including the following: a pasta benefit for the Chisholm Boys and Girls Hoops Club from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Valentini’s Supper Club; skate and fire pit event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; Chisholm Lions Club kids pajama party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jim’s Sports Club; Northern Traxx ATV Club Polar Bear ride—meet up at 10 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club with the ride at 11 a.m. on Saturday; Live music, dining specials, and more.
The Chisholm Kiwanis Club held its Polar Bear Days ice fishing contest this past Saturday on the north end of Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
Here are the results of the contest as submitted.
Biggest northern (22.5 inches): Abbi
Panfish-(Perch, 7 inches): Heidi
Misc- (Sucker fish, 19.25 inches): Mitch
Crappie (12.5 inches): Ben
More information is available on the chamber website at chisholmchamber.com, or by calling the chamber office at 218-254-7930.
