Polar Bear Club

Assumption School Polar Bear Club members bundled up against Monday's chill and played a game of broom ball on the snow covered playground in Hibbing. The school set up the optional polar bear club which lets students enjoy outdoor recess down to 10 below zero as long as they have proper winter wear and their parents select for them to take part.

 Mark Sauer

