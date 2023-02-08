SLED THE CITY

Temperatures were brutal with subzero highs for last year’s Sled the City event in Chisholm. Organizers moved the event to later in the schedule this year hoping for warmer weather.

CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and its membership have lined up a host of events for this year’s Polar Bear Days celebration.

Polar Bear Days starts on Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 25. Throughout the event schedule there are opportunities for indoor and outdoor activities for people of all ages.

