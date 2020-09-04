VIRGINIA — Pamela Canelake Matson, granddaughter of one of the original Canelake’s Candies owners, has enjoyed observing Virginia’s new “pocket park” being built in the empty lot near the longtime Chestnut Street candy store.
Now owner of the business, which started in 1905, Matson watched this summer as chunks of taconite, native trees and rock were brought into the space to create Virginia’s newest little park.
“It’s a lot better than a vacant lot,” she said Wednesday.
It’s been many years since the condemned building that once stood on the roughly 25-by-100-foot lot at 418 Chestnut St. was demolished, leaving a void on Virginia’s main drag.
From the far back of Canelake’s, where its candy kitchen is located in the business at 414 Chestnut St., Matson is now treated to the sweet sight out the window of greenery, she said, rather than nothing more than gravel-covered ground and the occasional piece of litter.
As the park has shaped up, customers have routinely been taking bags of candy and ice cream treats to the green space to enjoy while sitting on the large pieces of local taconite that serve as extra seating.
The city’s construction of the pocket park, in fact, was one of the deciding factors for Canelake’s to purchase the vacant adjacent building that sits between the candy store and the park. The candy business will expand into the building next door, which Canelake’s outfitted with new, metal siding to add to the “industrial” feel of the pocket park that pays homage to the area’s mining industry, Matson said. The building on the opposite side of the park has a brick exterior.
The park has not only been good for Canelake’s business, Matson said. It is also helping to enhance and revitalize Virginia’s downtown.
And, really, that is the point, said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber, who explained that a pocket park is a small park, usually in a downtown setting, that transforms vacant property into a space that is attractive and can be used by the public.
The $95,000 project was funded by the Virginia Community Foundation, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and the City of Virginia.
The park is intended to “bolster business” in the city’s downtown, Silber said.
It is landscaped with native perennial flowers, plants and trees, including yellow daylilies and birch, that should weather northern Minnesota’s climate.
A curved, paved pathway winds from the Chestnut Street sidewalk to the back alley, making downtown more accessible from behind the 400 block, including for employees at the new St. Louis County government building.
The winding footpath “invites you from either end,” Matson said. “It’s welcoming.”
And for those treading toward Chestnut, the path leads to a view of the historic Maco Theater marquee across main street, she noted.
The pocket park is nearly complete, aside from the installation of three benches and light posts, Silber said. The park will also be equipped with a power source.
Silber said the space can be used in numerous ways, including as a venue for live music.
While many events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when they do return, the park will be a perfect place for such things as the s’more station during Virginia’s Christmas Parade, he said. “It’s a prime spot downtown.”
And it will be a nice area for participants of the upcoming Food Truck Festival on Chestnut Street, set for Sept. 12, to enjoy end-of-summer fare.
“It’s a nice resting place for people,” Matson added. “It’s nice to have a green space downtown.”
