VIRGINIA — This year’s five-day celebration to kick off the holiday season in Virginia is jam-packed with festivities, from a town tree lighting to a bar crawl; handbag bingo to breakfast with Santa.
The 21st annual Virginia Festival of Trees will contain many “events within an event,” said Laura Bachschneider, chairwoman of the Virginia Community Foundation Board.
The Foundation has collaborated, for a fourth year, with the Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, and ReVive Virginia, to plan Festival of Trees, set for Nov. 17 to 21.
Each of the four nonprofits took on one or more festival events, and all proceeds will be used by those organizations to benefit the local community, Bachschneider said.
Organizers are glad to bring the festival back in full force. While the Festival of Trees was held last year — with new events, such as a tree lighting and fireworks that are now becoming part of its tradition — many adjustments had to be made for pandemic restrictions. For instance, the auction of decorated trees and holiday decor, which is at the heart of the festival, was held online. And the holiday parade was cancelled, but the community was encouraged to drive around town to take in displays of lights and decor.
This season, however, a full twilight parade — complete with Santa riding on the fire truck — along with in-person bidding for the auction, are on the schedule.
Festival of Trees will launch Nov. 17 with the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by Iron Trail Motors, at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC), where attendees can peruse the silent auction of creatively adorned Christmas trees, wreaths, baskets and other decor. Cost is $10 for chamber members; $15 for non-members.
Day Two of the festival, on Nov. 18, will feature a Family Night, hosted by Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation. The ITMEC will be open to the public for continued silent auction bidding from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, during those same hours, there will be ongoing festivities around the Olcott Park bandstand, complete with food and entertainment.
A slice of Domino’s Pizza, a hot chocolate, dessert and a jingle bell to ring during the evening’s Jingle Jaunt — a leisurely walk around the park — will be available for $5.
Paul and Elizabeth Pluskwik of P/K Images will offer family holiday photographs for $15 per family. The price includes digital access, providing plenty of time to make photo cards in time for the holidays, Bachschneider said. Pre-registration is highly recommended to secure a spot; call or stop by the Virginia Community Foundation office, 303 Chestnut Street; 218-749-8239. Payment is due at the time of registration.
Virginia’s holiday tree will be lit at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Jaunt will begin, with the pathway illuminated with luminaries.
The luminaries, to honor or celebrate loved ones, are available for purchase beginning on Monday at the Foundation office for $5 each. Those purchasing luminaries have the choice of taking them home to decorate, adoring them at the office with provided supplies, or having a volunteer embellish them, Bachschneider said. They must be returned to the office by Nov. 16.
Day Three of the festival, on Nov. 19, will feature a Designer Handbag Bingo, hosted by the Virginia Community Foundation, at the ITMEC. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo begins at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will have the chance to win a number of designer handbags, including Kate Spade, Coach and Louis Vuitton.
The evening will include dessert and popcorn bars, a wine raffle and lucky buck games for chances to win prizes. Cost is $30 in advance, $40 at door; or reserve a table of 10 people for $300.
Tickets include three bingo cards, 10 bingo games with a bingo dauber, light refreshments and a specialty cocktail. Those with table reservations also receive a free 11th bingo game.
Pre-registration is encouraged via the Foundation office or by visiting virginiafestivaloftrees.com.
Festival of Trees will continue Nov. 20 and 21 with a two-day Winter Carnival, hosted by ReVive Virginia.
It will start on Nov. 20 with a day-long Food Truck Festival held downtown, featuring many local and regional food trucks, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many downtown businesses will also be open for early holiday shopping.
There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown, taking off from City Center Park (by the Veterans Memorial near Bailey’s Lake) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Twilight Holiday Parade down Chestnut Street will start at 5:15 p.m., followed by a holiday fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Virginia, on the shores of Silver Lake at 6:15 p.m.
The tree and decor silent auction will also continue that day, with the ITMEC open to the public from noon to 5 p.m.
The first day of the carnival will conclude with a bar crawl and ugly sweater contest (see sidebar).
Festival of Trees will wrap up for the season Nov. 21, with a number of events taking place at the ITMEC.
The second day of the carnival will begin with the 21st annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $8 adults, $4 for ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Carryout is available.
Skating with Frosty & Friends will be held at the event center arena from noon to 1 p.m., followed by ice bumper cars from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Cost for each is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and younger.
Final bidding on the silent auction will be at 2 p.m. Winners will be posed at 3 p.m. at the event center and on the festival’s Facebook page and website. Prizes are available for pickup until 8 p.m. at the ITMEC, and must be claimed by Dec. 1.
The Festival of Trees will additionally feature Letters to Santa starting Monday and running through Dec. 15. Children can place their letters in the mailbox outside the Virginia Community Foundation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. To receive a return letter from Santa, include a stamped and addressed envelope.
Additionally, Virginia residents and businesses are encouraged to enter this year’s Holiday Decorating Contest, sponsored by ReVive Virginia. Registration ends Nov. 13; decorating must be complete by Nov. 16. Judging will take place Nov. 17 to 20, with winners announced Nov. 21. Sign up at virginiafestivaloftrees.com/letsdecorate.
“We encourage everyone to come and have fun,” said Annie Bachschneider, foundation associate for the Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation.
Each hosting organization benefits the community, she said.
• Essentia Health-Virginia is a viable healthcare entity that provides support to patients through its compassionate care program, and contributions to the Essentia Health Virginia Regional foundation stay local.
• The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce represents the Quad Cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Mountain Iron, and Virginia, Minnesota, as well as surrounding business communities on the Iron Range. Its mission is to promote business through education and advocacy to advance the prosperity of the region.
• ReVive Virginia works to build and promote downtown Virginia as an exceptional place to live and work through economic development and regional promotion.
• The Virginia Community Foundation is a permanent endowment committed to the improvement of the quality of life in Virginia. Funds invested in the endowment generate interest returns that are used to fund community projects.
Festival of Trees, Annie Bachschneider added, “has something for everyone.”
