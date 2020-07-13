MOUNTAIN IRON — The original occupant of Mountain Iron’s Rock Ridge development — which paved the way for the building of Walmart, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and a strip mall — has received a major, multi-million dollar overhaul.
The hotel, built as a Holiday Inn Express 11 years ago, was not only completely renovated inside and out, but changed franchises to the Comfort Inn & Suites.
“The staff is thrilled with the beautiful new hotel that will not only appeal to our corporate guests but our leisure guests,” said General Manager Jane Serrano, who has been with the hotel from the start.
Recently completed renovations include improvements to the pool and exercise facilities and a total revamp of the lobby and breakfast area, which was outfitted with a new stone fireplace. An outdoor patio with a grill now offers more options beyond microwaves in each room, especially for out-of-town mine employees and other extended-stay guests. “We can’t wait to show it off to everyone on the Iron Range and beyond,” she said.
The updated hotel has 30 full- and part-time staff, Serrano said. Neither construction, which began the end of February, nor the pandemic closed the hotel.
Reopening in the times of coronavirus
A grand opening is not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the public is invited to stop in for personal tours and to enter a drawing for a two-night suite stay and a gift card.
The Comfort Inn is among many Iron Range businesses that have taken the “Open for Business Pledge” developed by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and Hibbing Area Chamber. Businesses are identified by a window cling that helps patrons know which establishments are taking extra safety precautions to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have also implemented extensive procedures for cleaning and operating in our new COVID-19 world,” Serrano said.
The hotel offers touchless check-in. Each of the 79 rooms, which include 16 suites, are being deep cleaned and fabrics sanitized between guests. There is a 24-hour hold on rooms that have been rented the previous night.
The hot breakfast buffet has been placed on hold; rather guests can order room service or receive a grab-and-go morning meal. The evening happy hour reception has been temporarily moved behind the front desk, where guests can pick up a snack bag and a glass of wine or beer to take to their rooms.
Changing the brand
The facility was refurbished for two reasons — due to its age and because of the change in brands, she said.
The original Holiday Inn Express opened the summer of 2009. Its developer, Rockie Kavajecz and his family’s Superior, Wisconsin-based investment business, had tentative plans beginning in 2018 to renovate and change brands of the hotel, build an adjacent hotel, and possibly add a pub and grille to the property. Kavajecz is an owner of the Canal Park Brewing Co., in Duluth.
However, Kavajecz sold the hotel, along with 5 acres of land north of it, in September 2019 to Brutger Equities Inc., a housing and hotel development and management company based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The hotel became a Comfort Inn & Suites, part of Choice Hotels International, in January.
Reached by phone, George Hovland, vice president of hospitality with Brutger Equities, said that the company has purchased a franchise to develop a new Holiday Inn Express on the adjacent land. “It is our intent to build something there.”
However, due to “the impact of COVID on the industry” plans have been put on hold. The Holiday Inn Express is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, and “we’ve been working with IHG closely,” he said.
There is a possibility of building a “dual brand” — essentially “two hotels within one” — that would include an extended-stay brand, Hovland added.
The current hotel has frequent extended-stay guests, Serrano said, and the vicinity could support an extended-stay model.
“We are committed to the area,” said Hovland, a native of Duluth. “We want to work with unions,” as was the case with the recent renovation. “We are committed to being good patrons of the community.”
Brutger Equities Inc., currently operates 11 hotels and is building a 12th, a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, in Duluth, Hovland said.
The original hotel in Mountain Iron “was beautiful in its day,” but benefited from an overhaul, he said.
Tourism officials and community leaders in 2009 said the building of the hotel indicated companies were willing to locate on the Iron Range. Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko has routinely noted that the Rock Ridge development along Highway 169 has boosted the city’s tax base as well as created jobs. The Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority has been at the helm of working to bring businesses to that portion of the city.
Hovland said all the company’s hotels are not only following the American Hotel and Lodging Association's COVID-19 “stay safe guidelines,” but “we’ve taken steps even further” to assure staff and guests are safe at the properties.
