BABBITT — Plan submitted to explore on state nonferrous metallic minerals lease
Teck American Incorporated (Teck) submitted a proposed exploration plan to continue exploration for metallic mineral deposits on leased state mineral rights in an area about five (5) miles southeast of Babbitt. Teck has drilled in this area of St. Louis County since 2007.
Over the next year, Teck plans to drill exploratory borings at four sites and environmental wells at two sites using sonic, air rotary, reverse circulation, and diamond core methods. The plan states that Teck will drill and seal the borings and wells according to regulations set by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Access across and drilling in wetlands will occur in winter; drilling on upland sites may occur at various times throughout the year. New access trails are proposed to reach some drill sites, some of which may be improved to allow year-round access.
Upon DNR approval Teck has the right to explore state-owned lands consistent with the exploration plan, any stipulations, and applicable laws and rules.
Find a summary report and associated map of the proposed exploration related activities at the DNR's exploration plan webpage.
