MARKHAM — The Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 11, offering those who attend an opportunity to once again "Experience Old World Serenity."
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm built in the early 1900s by Finnish immigrant Eli Wirtanen. It is located 16 miles south of Biwabik on the Vermilion Trail (Highway 4). This year marks 20 years since the festival was started by Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm. "Bring the family for a fun-filled day!" posters about the event read.
The festival is admission-free, with donations accepted. Fresh bakery and food will be available.
Author Tom Mattson, Iron Range native and world traveler, will be signing his books "The Other World" and "Meeting Strangers, Making Friends."
Musical entertainment will be provided by Jon Niemi with guitar and vocals and Steve Solkela with accordion and vocals.
Homemade items by crafters and artisans will be available, and the popular "Strawberry Fields" horse-drawn wagon rides will be back. And for young and old alike, there will be baby animals.
Darlene Saumer, longtime president of the Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, said, "To me it is rewarding to be preserving our Finnish heritage. This farm is the only thing that Markham has for our identity, so it is really important to save this landmark."
Saumer said, "I especially enjoy watching the visitors at the festival enjoying themselves and the positive feedback we receive. It brings a smile when you observe a grandpa explaining the buildings and way of life that he possibly grew up with at his grandparents' homestead. Overall, this farm has been a blessing!"
Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm was started by a group of concerned citizens who wanted to preserve the Eli Wirtanen Farmstead.
In October of 2000, the citizens learned that the St. Louis County Historical Society was possibly going to sell the property to a private citizen and history would be lost. Thus, the “Friends” were formed.
In November of 2001, the Historical Society signed over the deed to the non-profit organization, after much farm work by supporters and volunteers. Through the efforts of fundraisers, volunteers have been able to begin repairs to restore the farm.
