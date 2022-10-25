Pink Night benefit to help cancer patients

Valentini’s owners Paul and Cindy Marturano and Jess and Rob Russo are once again teaming up with Angel Fund to raise money for cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota. The Pink Night fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 and includes lunch and dinner specials and a number of raffle drawings. Tickets for large raffles are on sale at Valentini’s and various outlets in Chisholm.

CHISHOLM – A local restaurant is once again teaming up with a local nonprofit to raise money to benefit cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.

Nine years ago Valentini’s Supper Club held its first Pink Night in honor of Carol Marturano, a breast cancer survivor and the sister-in-law Paul and Cindy Marturano, who along with Jess and Robb Russo own the popular Italian restaurant that dates back to 1934.

