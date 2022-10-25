Pink Night benefit to help cancer patients

CHISHOLM – A local restaurant is once again teaming up with a local nonprofit to raise money to benefit cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.
Nine years ago Valentini’s Supper Club held its first Pink Night in honor of Carol Marturano, a breast cancer survivor and the sister-in-law Paul and Cindy Marturano, who along with Jess and Robb Russo own the popular Italian restaurant that dates back to 1934.
To date, Pink Night has raised more than $94,000 for Angel Fund, a local non-profit that benefits cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota.
Angel Fund Board President Shannon Petroske said Pink Night stands out as one of her favorite events supporting the Angel Fund.
“We are so grateful for the generosity and support of Valentini’s,” Petroske said. “Funds raised at this event will help us to continue to provide financial assistance to cancer patients of northeastern Minnesota.”
This year Pink Night is set for October 28 and begins at 11 a.m. There are lunch and dinner specials, and an abundance of prize baskets being raffled off. Tickets for the raffle baskets are available at the door.
There are also a number of large raffle prize packages “raffle bonanza” with tickets, $20 each, on sale at Jim’s Sports Club, Tom & Jerry’s, Keyboard Liquor and Valentini’s. Tickets are available at Valentini’s until the night of the event.
“We just keep doing it obviously because there’s a need — it’s kind of taken on its own little direction,” Paul said. He credited Cindy for keeping everything on track.
Keeping up with the growth of the event is a team effort for the family-owned restaurant.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming these past two years keeping up with the growth of this event — we are blessed to have a great staff putting in extra effort,” Cindy said via email.”Plus our family and friends are involved with gathering of the raffles and selling tickets.”
Last year Pink Night experienced a record-breaker. Between the event and the large raffle, a whopping $54,200 was raised in 2021, shattering records from previous years.
“Last year was overwhelming — we learned a little bit, so this year we’ll be ready,” Paul said. “I highly doubt we can match last year, because last year was so outstanding. We were busy all day, it was a good day for us and the Angel Fund. I hope to get close to what we did last year.”
The support from businesses and the community is apparent this year with several large prizes and baskets donated to be raffled off from local businesses, individuals and organizations, along with monetary donations.
Photos posted on Valentini's Facebook page shows a listing of about 20 large prize packages being raffled off. Here’s a taste of the “raffle bonanza” prize packages: Package 1-Mudhead 280R go cart; Package 2-Paddle Away: two paddle boards, two life jackets and an Pink Ultra cooler; Package 3-Famigilia Travel: $500 Delta gift card and three-piece luggage set.
The list goes on with a patio package, a hunting package, fishing packages, tool packages, grilling packages, cash, professional sports package, a golf package, and more.
There are countless baskets put together for the raffle baskets as well.
“It’s nice,” Paul said. “People have been outstanding in donating.”
A variety of baskets are being raffled off with $2 and $5 tickets available starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Valentini’s. Tickets for the “raffle bonanza” are now on sale at Jim’s Sports Club, Tom & Jerry’s, Keyboard Liquor and Valentini’s and are available at Valentini’s until the night of the event.
—
So far this year, Angel Fund has awarded 160 gifts to cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota, totalling $64,000, according to Angel Fund Executive Director Kelly Grinsteinner.
Examples of help offered through Angel Fund include but are not limited to: gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplements, medical supplies, mastectomy supplies, wigs, etc. All requests are considered and reviewed by Angel Fund's Board of Directors.
Petroske said during the pandemic Angel Fund applications were down a bit, but they are now seeing an increase and it’s a trend that appears to be continuing.
“Cost of gas and other goods, we feel we will continue to see our numbers rise,” she said.
To apply, donate or learn more about Angel Fund, you can visit the nonprofit's website at angelfundrange.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/angelfundrange.
You can also reach out by phone at 218-262-9929 and leave us a message.
Angel Fund is currently seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. More information is available on the website or by calling the number listed above.
