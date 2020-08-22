ELY, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Twin Cities man has died in the crash of a small plane in northern Minnesota.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the plane left the Ely Airport around 9 p.m. Thursday and crashed into White Iron Lake. It was headed toward the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport, about 116 miles (186.6 kilometers) to the east, officials said.
The 58-year-old pilot from Woodbury was the only one onboard the Lancair Super ES plane. Authorities say he died on impact.
The National Transportation Safety tweeted Friday that it’s investigating the cause of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.