PALO — The Laskiainen Finnish Sliding Festival for more than 80 years has been a tradition in Palo.
The COVID pandemic cancelled the 2021 event.
This year it's a "pikku," Finnish for "little," Laskiainen.
But in spite of the smaller celebration — only being held today — five girls ran for Miss Laskiainen 2022. The coronation was held Thursday evening, and the winner will be announced in the Mesabi Tribune this weekend.
The celebration was scaled back due to the lack of available volunteer help and concerns about COVID-19. But the traditional pea soup will be available in quart takeout containers at $10. Call 638-2375 for reserve. Finnish bread and Finnish pulla (biscuit) are also available.
Queen candidates are as follows:
Kara Erickson, daughter of Coni and Keith Erickson, 15, is a sophomore at Mesabi East where she is involved in cheerleading, pep club, snowball committee and farmers market. She volunteers with the Palo Fire Department and cheer team fundraisers.
Emily Blake, daughter of Desiree Blake, is a junior at Mesabi East, enrolled in PSEO taking mostly college courses. She is involved with swimming, speech, track and participates in the one-act play. Emily also works two jobs.
Lexie Nyman is 16 and attends Mesabi East. She is the daughter of Todd Nyman. She is involved in volleyball and golf and enjoys welding class and fixing vehicles and snowmobiles and helping people.
Elli Theel, daughter of Brian Theel, is 17 and a junior at Mesabi East. She is involved in soccer, basketball, track and field. Through her participation in IRYA she has fundraised for homeless shelters and animal shelters, helped in highway cleanup and collected canned goods for those in need.
Abigail Larson, daughter of James and Loretta Larson, is 17 and a home-schooled senior. She has been involved in ballet since she was 3 and is a member of American Heritage Girls, presenting her the opportunity of many volunteer activities. Her hobbies include dancing, reading, playing piano and guitar, ice skating and spending time with family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.