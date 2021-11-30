PIKE TOWNSHIP -- A Pike Township home was extensively damaged by fire Tuesday, according to the Friends of the Northland Fire Wire.

The blaze was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southfield Road and the cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire appeared to have started in the basement area and then spread to the rest of the house, the Friends of the Northland FireWire said. No injuries were reported.

The Pike-Sandy-Britt, Embarrass and Vermilion Lake Township fire departments assisted at the scene.

