PIKE TOWNSHIP -- A Pike Township home was extensively damaged by fire Tuesday, according to the Friends of the Northland Fire Wire.
The blaze was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southfield Road and the cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire appeared to have started in the basement area and then spread to the rest of the house, the Friends of the Northland FireWire said. No injuries were reported.
The Pike-Sandy-Britt, Embarrass and Vermilion Lake Township fire departments assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.