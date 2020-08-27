Picking out the best

Dennis Benz gets some help from Gage Benz as they select the perfect ears of sweet corn for a customer at Benz's farmers market stand near Super One North in Virginia Thursday morning. Dennis said that the summer has been good this year but with the growing season coming to an end there may not be many market days left. The popular stand is open on Thursdays.

 Mark Sauer

