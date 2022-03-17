HIBBING — America’s Little Miss Organization recently announced that Nakiyah Peterson, 4, has been selected to represent the City of Hibbing in the State competition for the title “America’s Mini Miss Minnesota.”
America’s Little Miss Organization is a "non-glitz" pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within.
In April 2022, Nakiyah will join other contestants from across the State in the city of Bloomington. Contestants participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.
The winner of the America’s Little Miss-Minnesota, State Pageant will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson. And will represent Minnesota at America’s Little Miss national competition which will be held in the summer of 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
Nakiyah was born and raised in Hibbing. She lives at home with her mom, dad and two older brothers. She loves animals and playing with dolls. She loves going to the Hibbing boys basketball games and cheering them on. She loves to make people smile and mostly just loves having fun. She will be starting kindergarten this coming fall at Washington Elementary. She would love the opportunity to support her hometown and gain sponsors and fans to help her move along the competition.
