BUHL—The City of Buhl will soon be looking for a new city clerk.
Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze confirmed on Thursday that he has accepted a job as the Manager of Planning and Community Development for the City of Duluth. His last day in his current position is tentatively Dec. 16.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. We’ve taken care of the majority of our infrastructure needs for the next 30 to 40 years, an excellent public safety agreement with the City of Chisholm, an agreement with Essentia for a part-time AlS ambulance service,” Pervenanze said.
A native of Chisholm, Pervenanze graduated from Chisholm High School in 2005 and holds a double major from the University of St. Thomas in political science and communication and journalism. He has served as Buhl City Administrator for the past five years.
“New houses are being built for the first time for as long as I can remember, which is needed to spread out property taxes,” he said, adding that with the city facing a decrease of $70,000 in fiscal disparity the additional property tax revenue is especially needed.
Voters in Buhl on Tuesday elected a current city councilor Brandin Carter as the new mayor and also a field of new city councilors, Denise Kealy, Randy Towner and Michael Hadrava.
John Klarich, the city’s current mayor, said it’s important that the city finds an experienced person to fill Pervenanze’s position. He said the council anticipates formally accepting Pervenanze’s resignation later this month, but it would likely be the incoming council that hires the clerk given the time it takes to post and find a qualified replacement.
As is the case with most towns without a full-time mayor, Klarich said the city administrator in Buhl is the truly the frontline for the city for information and explanations, and often is the person who fields complaints from the public.
“You have to be able to roll with the punches,” Klarich said, testifying to Pervenanze’s professionalism.
Pervenanze represents Buhl on the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Board of Directors, Northeastern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (NEMMPA), and is the director for the Buhl Economic Development Authority.
Klarich commended Pervenanze on his leadership skills and work ethic. He said Pervenanze played a key role in grant writing and would consult with the city attorney, state or other agency to ensure the city had all of the necessary paperwork in order before submitting grant applications.
“He did a lot of the work that needed to be done with the limited staff, and took the lead from public utilities to labor relations, and overall management,” Klarich said. “We had a good team with him and (Deputy Clerk) Dianna Thronson,” he said.
