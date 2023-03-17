HIBBING—There’s a variety of things to see and family fun to enjoy at the Perrella Spring Home Show.
Now in its 18th year the show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. There is no admission charge and the event is open to the public.
“The reason I like it is because it’s not your typical builder show, Greg Perrella said of the event coined, “The unofficial opening of spring in Hibbing.”
There are about 60 vendors from parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota signed up for this year’s show. Smokey Bear, Sparky the Fire Dog, a magician, and demonstrations by Hibbing Police Department’s own K9 Dottie are part of the family fun.
Vendors are a mix of builders, entertainment, craft people, cottage industries, lenders, roofing and siding, heating and ventilation, home made dog treats, and more. There’s also a photo both offered by Flom Design of Hibbing.
The show is also an outlet for Girl Scouts to sell cookies.
“We try to gear it as more of a family outing,” Perrella said, estimating that an estimated 2,000 people go through the show in six hours.
Peggy LaBrosse, owner of First Choice Tuxedo in Hibbing is one of the regular vendors, and said she’s looking forward to this year’s show.
“It’s wonderful—it’s nice to get out and see people again.”
Calvin Brownlee, owner of Bikes on Howard in Hibbing is a long-time vendor at the Perrella show and said he’s looking forward to meeting with people again this year.
While there are still some supply chain issues in the bike industry, Brownlee said things are looking up compared to the previous two years.
“It’s better,” Brownlee said.
There is free popcorn and pop, and concessions are available.
To enter the home show, go through the main doors of the Memorial Building. There is a handicap accessible ramp inside.
