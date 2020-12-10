Perfect conditions

Young ice fishermen pull sleds full of equipment over the frozen surface of Longyear Lake in Chisholm Wednesday morning. Conditions were unusually ideal for a day on the lake Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatues climbing over 40.

 Mark Sauer

