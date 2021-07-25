VIRGINIA — When fire damaged Pep's Bake Shop July 9, owner Laura Collins immediately thought of the couples who were getting married that weekend. Because their "wedding cakes were in the garbage," she told the Mesabi Tribune. "I felt bad for our brides. They were very understanding."
Collins was even "going to take the cakes home and decorate them." But nothing could be removed from the building. "It was a big disaster for a lot of us," she said of the fire that started in an upstairs apartment of the vacant building (formerly Stevenson's) between Pep's and Rocks the Jewelers, which sustained considerable damage. Virginia Floral next to Pep's also was damaged.
Collins said the fire was the second traumatic event to happen to businesses on that block of Chestnut Street. In late 2019 during demolition of the Northland Building that had housed county offices, part of the building "fell into my back wall," Collins said. "Here we go again. We were in the bakery. The women from the county building have a clear view of the alley. Police said we had to leave the bakery. Fire was on the roof. It had hopped over to my roof and Virginia Floral's. All I did was pray that they were going to be able to put the fire out. We sustained a lot of damage, but they saved the building." Pep's used the upstairs for storage. "The upper roof is destroyed... Customers have been calling... They're incredibly understanding, offering to come in and help... they've been fantastic." Collins said she is hoping in two weeks to begin serving their wholesale customers such as nursing homes, restaurants and pizza places.
As far as bakery product such as famed Italian Bakery potica (the Italian Bakery closed after being in business well over 100 years and Pep's now offers Italian Bakery product), Collins said, "We lost all of that. A case of almond, a case of raisin..." Collins has owned Pep's for 26 years -- it was started by the Pepelnjak family 76 years ago and then was owned by Jim and Maxine Hecimovich.
Collins enjoys the business and that "we're sustaining two businesses, being able to serve the customers, making people happy." Bette Prebonich owns Pep's with her daughter, and Joe and Bette Prebonich were longtime Italian Bakery owners.
And in a Facebook post Collins wrote shortly after the fire, "Hello friends!! Our cleaning crew has started and things are starting to move along... Thanks so much everyone for your patience and understanding. We miss you all and hope to see you soon!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.