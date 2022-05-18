Penpals develop into long-time friends

CHISHOLM — Susan (Johnson) Iverson and Merete (Sorenson) Abbott began writing to each other in their teenage years, and 62 years later remain friends.
Iverson grew up in Middle River Minnesota, and began writing to Abbott when she was in high school.
“I was 15 years-old, in the 10th grade,” Iverson, now of Balkan Township recalled.
Abbott attended school in Denmark.
“My English teacher in Denmark told us to better our language skills and get a penpal,” Abbott wrote in an email on Monday. “Through a Danish exchange student — my cousin — I got in touch with Susan Johnson. We wrote for several years, then had a long pause.”
Iverson said she doesn’t recall what she and Abbott wrote about in the earlier years.
“I guess we didn’t have a lot to say but we kept in touch — we just wrote a lot of letters,” Iverson said, adding that the two were good letter writers.
Susan Married Allen Iverson in 1962 and four years later the couple settled down in Chisholm, where Allen founded Iverson Construction Incorporated and was a builder/dealer for Dynamic Homes.
Meanwhile Merete married Ted Abbott in 1976, and the two settled in Atlanta Georgia, the headquarters for the airline where Ted worked as a pilot.
Susan vividly recalled the day that her phone rang, while she was working outside of a Dynamic home Allen was building, which happened to be their new home.
“I was out laying sod and came to the phone with dirty hands and it was Merete calling me,” she said. “She wanted to come here for a visit from Atlanta, Georgia.”
Merete had successfully contacted her friend.
“I found Susan, and we have stayed in touch and visited ever since,” Merete said. “She is like a sister to me.”
Susan said the Abbotts had visited her and Allen many times throughout the years, and sometimes Merete had even traveled alone to see them. In turn she and Allen had stopped by their homes in Atlanta and then Sun Valley, Idaho while on winter trips. Sadly, Allen passed away in 2015, before the Abbotts moved to their current home in St. George, Utah.
“Our husbands enjoyed visiting too, that was the nice part,” Susan said, while reminiscing about the time spent together and how well the two couples got along.
Earlier this month the Abbots made the trip to Minnesota where they visited with Susan at the home she and Allen built in 2002 in Balkan Township.
Merete said Susan is like a sister to her, and that she’s watched her children, “My American Family” grow up.
“Friendship is worth everything,” Merete concluded.
Susan said she’s grateful that Merete reached out to her back in 76, and says she’s not surprised at all that the friendship has kept going.
“She probably has put more effort into it than I have,” Susan said, while telling how she’s enjoyed visits by Merete and Merete and Ted.
