HIBBING — Janine Stutzman, of Pengilly, is one of the bakers who has joined the Hibbing Farmers market this year.
“I’ve been baking for as long as I can remember,” Stutzman said.
After selling baked goods from home for about a year, Stutzman said she decided to give the farmers market a try this year.
“Cinnamon rolls and sour dough pizza crust,” Stutzman listed as a couple of items popular with customers.
On most weeks since the market started, Stutzman said she’s been fortunate to sell out of most items, and on occasion has a couple of loaves of bread left.
Ed Nelson Hibbing Farmers Market Board President, in an email on Tuesday, said this year several bakers have joined the market, which he credits as a part of the market’s early season success.
“The early season is the pre-produce market i.e., the vegetables are not ready. This lasts until about the third week in July,” explained Nelson.
Nelson said baker vendors he’s spoken to are also having success this year.
“People came and seemed to be pleased with the great selection of delicious pastries, pies and breads,” Nelson said. “Repeat customers seem to be coming back for more as market attendance has been increasing as the summer progresses.”
The market is just starting to see vegetables such as carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, lettuce, radishes, etc., and that a little later in the season, about mid-August is when tomatoes and sweet corn become available, according to Nelson.
Nelson said the biggest weather factor has been a cooler spring and late planting, caused by fear of a late frost as was present last year.
“Some vendors did have to replant due to flooding,” Nelson said. “The great thing about gardening is plants seem to make up for lost time when it stays warm at night. We are looking forward to a greatly expanded market in the next three to four weeks as canning fever kicks in.”
The Hibbing Farmers Market was founded in the 50s with the following goals in mind, according to its website:
• To provide farmers, artisans, and crafters alternate marketing opportunities.
• To improve the variety, freshness, taste and nutritional value of produce available for the Hibbing area.
• To provide an educational forum for consumers to learn the uses and benefits of quality, locally grown foods.
New vendors, especially garden produce members are welcome, but products for sale must be grown or created within 50 miles of Hibbing.
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) processes SNAP/EBT for eligible foods. Stop by the EBT booth at the market to swipe your card for market tokens.
More information on the Hibbing Farmers Market is available on its website at http://www.hibbingfarmersmarket.org.
