VIRGINIA — Pearl Aronen has a brand-new great-great-grandson, Theodore Patrick Bonner, born yesterday on 2-2-22. And what a fine birthday gift he is for Aronen, who turns 100 today (Feb. 3).
Aronen, born a Salo in Embarrass, comes from a family of 14 children, including nine boys, George, Bill, Lauri, Fred, Nick, Arvo, Art, Ray and Jack Salo, and five girls, Katherine Allen Thompson, Ida Lange, Tina Plante, Mayme, who died of influenza as a child, and Pearl.
There were only four in her eighth-grade class in Embarrass, and she graduated high school there in 1939, just a few years after the Embarrass high school was built.
She met her future husband Charles William "Bill" Aronen when he worked at the Embarrass Co-op Store. They wed in October 1941.
Bill Aronen and brothers Hugo, Larry, John, Bob and Walter were instrumental in the founding of Arrow Auto in Virginia.
Aronen said her husband was "self-taught in bookkeeping," helpful in the auto parts business, and in 1960, Bill and Pearl opened Plaza Bowl in Virginia. "He sure was a nice man," she said. "He always said he robbed the cradle."
He was born in 1915, Pearl in 1922.
Aronen has three daughters, Sue (Mike) Blaeser of Virginia, Evelyn (Don) Ferguson of Gallatin, Tenn., and Lee (Terry) Croteau of Lake Vermilion. She had a fourth daughter, who died at 3 in an accident. Aronen has 10 grandchildren (grandson Eric Croteau was killed in a snowmobile accident in the 1990s), 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, including her latest.
As for her health, Aronen said her mind is good, but that her legs give her trouble though she still manages to do her "little chores." Several years ago she and her husband moved into Virginia from their Lake Vermilion home, and the last two years she's been at Edgewood.
"I never believed I'd live to be 100," Aronen said. "It came fast."
She remembers the Depression years as she was growing up: "We always had enough vegetables and meat on the table."
She remembers the war years: "We'd been married a year when Uncle Sam called him."
She remembers the WPA (Works Progress Administration) projects such as maintaining country roads.
As for advice for young people, Aronen said, "be honest, work hard, choose a good mate and be happy and love." She added that "I must have sisu," the Finnish trait of courage and determination.
Lee Croteau said of her mother: "She and my dad worked hard and were able to enjoy their retirement wintering in Florida and their home on Lake Vermilion, which was always the place to be for family and friends — everyone was always welcome. Her hospitality was over and above. We are carrying on traditions... opening fishing (a national holiday), fish fry, Sunday morning buttermilk pancakes, Finnish biscuits, farmers bread, Old Fashioneds and many more. She is an amazing mom and grandma. She definitely has sisu!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.