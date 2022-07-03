CHISHOLM — A local snowmobile club recently announced that it is the recipient of a 2022 Federal Recreational Trail Grant.
Dan Marich, President and Trail Administrator for the Path Blazers said the club was awarded $75,000, and plans to use the grant money coupled with about $25,000 in funds from the club to purchase an all season vehicle (ASV) with a limb beaver brushing attachment.
“So this will be used for building and maintaining our trail network, much more efficiently and much safer,” Marich said. “Right now we’re doing everything by hand, and it can be dangerous — this will make it a lot better, efficient and safe — that’s the main thing.”
The Federal Recreation Trail program is a subsidiary of the Federal Highway Administration and is administered through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), according to Marich. St. Louis serves as the fiscal agent for the grant.
The Path Blazers Club maintains 67 miles of trail.
“We go from the Albrone grade south of Hibbing, north to Hibbing, to Hibbing to Chisholm, Chisholm over to Buhl and go through Chisholm to Side Lake,” Marich explained.
The official season for snowmobile trails is from Dec. 1 to March 31. At the end of last season the club had logged in 400 hours and more than 2,400 miles of trail grooming — all done by volunteers, according to its Facebook page. That’s in addition to brushing and other trail maintenance.
The club works on trails year-round, but a majority of the work is done in the fall and winter, when conditions tend to be drier.
“We want to wait until after summer storms come through,” Marich said. “We have down trees on the trail again — it happens every year. Hopefully, the big storms are done.”
There are an estimated 145 members of Path Blazers and the club is always accepting new members. Regular meetings typically start in September and go through the winter months, wrapping up in March.
“We rotate meetings around and hold them at areas of business that support the Iron Trail Map,” Marich said. “We try to give business back to the people who support us.”
The Path Blazers Club was started in the late-1960s Marich said in an earlier interview. Today’s version of the club is the result of a merger in the early-2000s between the former Hibbing Trail Blazers and former Chisholm Pathfinders clubs.
Last year the club held a grand opening for its new building at 119 Southeast Sixth St. in Chisholm.
More information on Path Blazers is available on the club’s new website at www.pathblazersclub.com, or for questions you can contact Marich by email at president@pathblazersclub.com, or by phone at 218-996-1003.
