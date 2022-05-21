Pastore appointed to fill council vacancy in Buhl

BUHL — A former city councilor has been appointed to serve the remainder of an open term on the Buhl City Council.
The city council on Tuesday appointed Carol Pastore to fill a seat vacated with the death of Gene Matthew in March. Matthew was appointed last fall to fill the seat of Paul Keuchle, who resigned due to moving out of the area.
Whoever wins the election In November would be seated immediately following the election, according to city officials
The council addressed the following other matters on Tuesday.
• Accepted a donation of $750 from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota for the summer reading program at the Buhl Public Library.
• Accepted a $1,028 donation from the Arrowhead Library System, for the purpose of purchasing best-seller books. The funds were allocated through the Arrowhead Library System Best-Seller Plan for 2022.
• Granted a request from the Parks and Recreation Department for $805, including several items for the Independence Day Celebration, and $75 to advertise for the campground. This current request and any future requests are to come from the Parks and Recreation Department’s capital account, as stated in the agenda packet. The council had authorized $1,100 toward upcoming events at its May 3 meeting, it states.
• Was presented options to expand the firehall. The City of Buhl currently has six buildings that house the city’s fire department, ambulance, and public works department. City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said the city is looking at saving costs due to the expense of insurance, utilities, and general maintenance of having six buildings. The council is currently looking at options of building a larger facility and to determine its feasibility. No action was taken.
• Approved campground rules for the Stubler Beach Campground. The campground is set to reopen next week in advance of the Memorial Day holiday.
• Was informed that agreements between Essentia Health and the city for ambulance services are still forthcoming.
All decisions were made in unanimous votes, according to the clerk’s office.
Note: Buhl city-wide cleanup is June 6-9. In order to have items picked up, you must make arrangements before June 6 by calling city hall at 218-258-3226. A complete list of items being accepted and any fees is listed on the city website at cityofbuhlmn.com.
