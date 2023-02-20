HIBBING — A passerby is being credited by the Hibbing Fire Department for quick thinking that resulted in emergency services being notified, and the safe evacuation of two occupants and a dog from the scene of a house fire on Sunday in Hibbing.
At shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, the passerby saw flames coming from the eves located in the front of a house at 419 East 41st St. and called 911 and woke up the occupants, allowing them and their pet to evacuate the house safely, according to a press release from the Hibbing Fire Department.
The Hibbing Fire Department, Keewatin Fire Department, Chisholm Fire Department, and Virginia Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
The first unit to arrive on the scene found smoke and fire showing and declared a working structure fire, according to the press release. It goes on to say that fire crews were able to put water on the fire from the exterior while transitioning to an offensive tactic to attack the fire from inside the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the attic.
With the location of the fire being in the attic, damages are increased due to water runoff into the entire home, and the estimated total damages are around $85,000, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangl.
"Thank you to the civilian passerby for the selfless act of altering the occupants and to the neighbor for taking care of the occupants through this tragic time in their lives," Gangl said in the press release. "This is what community is all about."
She said the neighbor and The American Red Cross are assisting the displaced occupants.
Gangl also thanked the Hibbing Fire Department's mutual aid partners for their endless support and teamwork, whenever it's needed.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, and remains under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau. There were no civilian injuries or firefighter injuries reported.
