Multiple fire departments respond to house fire

Firefighters battle a house fire on Sunday in Hibbing. 

 Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau

HIBBING — A passerby is being credited by the Hibbing Fire Department for quick thinking that resulted in emergency services being notified, and the safe evacuation of two occupants and a dog from the scene of a house fire on Sunday in Hibbing.

At shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, the passerby saw flames coming from the eves located in the front of a house at 419 East 41st St. and called 911 and woke up the occupants, allowing them and their pet to evacuate the house safely, according to a press release from the Hibbing Fire Department.

