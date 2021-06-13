Parents honor Jeremy Jindra’s memory with scholarship fund

CHERRY — The day before his 16th birthday in August 1988, Jeremy Jindra died in a tragic bicycle accident on Highway 37 in Cherry, leaving his parents, Dennis and Cindy Jindra, devastated.
He had been a high school sophomore in Cherry, the family having moved there from the Esko area in 1987, and "wasn't doing all that well in school and wanted very much to take advantage of the Post-Seconday Option and study auto mechanics at the Eveleth vocational arm of the Mesabi Community College," Cindy Jindra told the Mesabi Tribune.
Jeremy was accepted into the program for the fall of 1988. "We had purchased his full set of tools, and he was very excited about the prospect of starting the program," she said. Following the funeral, "we decided to donate his tools and all memorial gifts to a memorial scholarship for auto mechanics students."
And now the Jindras have set up a $5,000 annual scholarship consisting of two $2,500 awards. "We added to that scholarship fund from time to time, but it never did amount to much. Now that we are getting older, we are focusing on the things that are very important to us, so we have spent time talking about what we can do to leave a legacy for Jeremy."
She said, "I was asked to be on the foundation board at the community college and learned about the great need for scholarship assistance for many students. Even though the auto mechanics program no longer exists, the vocational school is very vital in furthering the education of young adults in our surrounding communities." Cindy Jindra has long been connected with education, first as an art teacher in Carlton, then as Marquette Catholic School principal in Virginia, then as a regional coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Education and finally as principal at Cherry. Her first job on the Range was with the Sexual Assault Program.
She said the primary focus of the Jindra scholarship is the students "who depend on scholarship assistance to continue their education, have a strong work ethic, and are focused on bettering their future by attending classes and identifying a course of study at Mesabi Community College. Having a good academic record is considered but not a requirement."
The Jindras want to meet the recipients of Jeremy’s scholarships, "as we want to learn more about their plans and goals in life. Jeremy would be very pleased to know that he was helping other students secure their future with a good education."
Cindy Jindra talked about the son who now would have been in his late 40s and about their daughter, Marcia, who lives with husband Barry Hage in Kelsey, where they have a hobby farm and raise horses. "We adopted Jeremy and Marcia in Madison, Wisconsin, when they were three and four years old respectively. Because of the early instability in his life, Jeremy had emotional challenges as a child. He was very bright, but found it difficult to make friends and play with other children. What he seemed to enjoy most was anything mechanical — he was happiest when he was working with his hands. He loved taking things apart, even though he was unable to put them back together again. Half the fun of putting a model car or airplane together was taking it apart when he got done!"
At the time of his death he was living temporarily with friends a mile from home. Cindy Jindra said, "Jeremy was riding his bike late at night eastbound on Highway 37 near the Cherry Fire Hall. Because the shoulders were gravel, he was riding about two feet in from the fog line. A pickup truck driving west towards Hibbing did not see him as Jeremy had no light on his bicycle and was wearing dark clothing.
"We were awakened around midnight by the highway patrol. That is one of the most difficult messages a parent will ever receive about a child."
She reflected on the passage of time. "It is unreal how quickly life goes by. When we were young, we felt as if we were indestructible; we seldom thought about 'the end.' But as we got older, we started looking at what things make the world a better place, and what we could do to support the things we believed to be life-changing and important for society," she said. The discussions led the Jindras to organizations and opportunities that rely on the support of those who believe in their mission. "Of course, it’s important to include your children or special family members in your planning, but it is also important to think of the big picture and what kind of footprint you will leave on this earth when you are gone. So we trust these scholarships will make a difference for the two students who receive them and that their future families will be better off because this opportunity allowed them to continue on with their education and obtain a more promising career."
The Jindras live in Biwabik. Cindy Jindra is retired, and Dennis Jindra works for Ulland Brothers on road construction projects in the area. Dennis Jindra said, "As a former business owner in Virginia (he managed and then owned Kirscher Transport ), I have always felt it’s important to support the community where you live and work — what better way than to support the community college our son planned to attend. Helping others attend the college is a fitting tribute to our son Jeremy."
