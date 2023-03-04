HIBBING—The Hibbing School District Wellness Committee is hosting an event to help parents and teachers understand potential issues and safety concerns that come along with modern technology.

Parenting in the Digital Age is taking place from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. March 8, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium and is open to the community. The event follows parent/teacher conferences that are from 3 to 6 p.m. that same evening.

