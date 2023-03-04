HIBBING—The Hibbing School District Wellness Committee is hosting an event to help parents and teachers understand potential issues and safety concerns that come along with modern technology.
Parenting in the Digital Age is taking place from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. March 8, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium and is open to the community. The event follows parent/teacher conferences that are from 3 to 6 p.m. that same evening.
Robert Hackenson, Jr. of the company Dynamic Influence is leading the presentation, presented by the HHS Wellness Committee in collaboration with St. Louis County, North Homes Family and Children’s Services with a grant from the Owens Foundation of Hibbing.
Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora said the presentation is followed by an assembly for students the following day that is geared to their specific age level, fifth through eighth, kindergarten through fourth grade, and ninth through 12th grade.
Seykora said students most students at the high school age have a cell phone, and even many younger students have phones. She said the presentation offers tips for parents to monitor technology and keep their children safe.
“Kids are growing up in a digital age, and there’s so much on social media and the Internet and they need to learn about internet safety, social media safety,” Seykora said. “A lot of things happen on line, lot of information that’s untrue or hurtful so we want to teach kids how to use the technology appropriately.”
Incidents of bullying taking place online outside of the school day and at night affects children when they are at school, Seykora noted.
“Kids make friends across the nation without seeing what they look like (and verifying who they are), and it’s hard to monitor,” she said. “Last year there was a scan where they were trying to get money out of our kids and we want to teach them about that as well.”
The presentation is meant to appeal to the tech savvy parent, the parent who is technology-illiterate, and everyone in between, according to information contained on a flyer for the event. It shows parents of the issues, and also provides talking points to start a conversation with their teen later.
What parents will receive specific information, including:
• Best practices on keeping their kids safe online.
• Techniques on how to talk to their kids about technology.
• Avoid getting overwhelmed while staying relevant in the ever-changing world of “apps.”
• Popular apps and what they need to worry about.
• Great ideas for household rules on SmartPhones and technology.
• Helpful tools on how to monitor their child on social networks.
• Resources for security settings on different apps.
• Texting lingo parents need to know.
• Parent-to-teen cell phone contract.
Minnesota anti-bullying laws include the following definitions of bullying and cyberbullying as published on the website stopbullying.gov.
“Bullying” means intimidating, threatening, abusive, or harming conduct that is objectively offensive and:
(1) there is an actual or perceived imbalance of power between the student engaging in prohibited conduct and the target of the behavior and the conduct is repeated or forms a pattern; or
(2) materially and substantially interferes with a student’s educational opportunities or performance or ability to participate in school functions or activities or receive school benefits, services, or privileges.
“Cyberbullying” means bullying using technology or other electronic communication, including, but not limited to, a transfer of a sign, signal, writing, image, sound, or data, including a post on a social network Internet Web site or forum, transmitted through a computer, cell phone, or other electronic device.
