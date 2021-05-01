Packs 1,000 meals

Josh Klander packs his 1,000th Buddy Backpacks meal kit into a box to be distributed to local schools by United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) at their Chisholm building Thursday. Though Klander is blind, he doesn’t let that hold him back from reaching his goals and helping others. He began volunteering for Buddy Backpacks this spring with his mother, UWNEMN Board Member April Klander, and set a goal for the two to pack 1,000 weekend meal kits for local children at-risk of hunger before the school year ends.
