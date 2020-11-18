Packing week for Operation Christmas Child

Good Samaritans, Ashlyn Entgelmeier and Joan Renaud delivered the pyramid of Christmas shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child that the North Star Church packed. This is packing week and boxes can be dropped off at Hibbing Alliance Church through Sunday Nov 22. Weekdays 9-1, Sunday, 12-4.

 photo submitted

