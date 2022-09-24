Outdoor educator Patrick Baumann leads Marquette Catholic School students on a walk through Olcott Park in Virginia. The class was in the park to learn about tree and plant identification as part of the school's year long outdoor ed program.
Outdoor educator Patrick Baumann points out distinguishing features on a fir tree to a group of Marquette students in Olcott Park for a tree and nature identification program. The students engage in several outdoor education opportunities throughout the year.
Mark Sauer
