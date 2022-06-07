 Skip to main content
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church sets Sunday bike blessing

VIRGINIA — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is partnering with the Christian Motorcyclists Association to host a bike blessing on Sunday, June 12.

The morning will begin with a worship service led by Interim Pastor Tim Ehling at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special service in the east side parking lot at 10:45 a.m. where he will bless not just the bikes but also the bikers.

CMA is a non-profit, inter-denominational organization dedicated to sharing the love of Christ through motorcycling in the USA and throughout the world. CMA is not a club; it is a ministry.

OSLC’s ministry team program is designed to make ministers of its members. We are involved in motorcycling events across the country and in taking the gospel of Jesus Christ into America’s prisons. CMA also shares Christ through CMA Youth which reaches out to teenagers whose families are involved in motorcycling and to teens who are riders themselves. CMA Fast Lane focuses on sport bike riding, off-road motorcycling, quads, motocross, and dual sports.

The Aurora Knights chapter of the CMA is led by Rick Lahti, who has graciously offered to bring a team to Our Savior’s to bless all bikes at the beginning of the riding season. All bikes will be blessed – not just motorcycles. Children, especially are invited to bring their bicycles for a blessing as well.

Our Savior’s is located at 1111 8th Street South in Virginia. For more information, please call the church office at 218-741-6207.

Those interested can bring their wheels, whatever they’re on, to join in on the blessing for a summer of fun riding.

