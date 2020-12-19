Over Thanksgiving, Greg Hartnett walked up to a fire pit and considered Minnesota’s then newly imposed four-week, COVID-19 closure of bars and restaurants. As the general manager of Adventures Restaurant and Pub in Virginia, he thought about his wife, Martha Hartnett, the owner, and how they’d lost 50 percent in business sales in 2020. He stood there, in his backyard, and stared down at his hands which gripped a notebook once meant to keep record of December dining reservations.
He threw the notebook into the flames.
“There goes our business,” Greg said, recalling the scene to the Mesabi Tribune this week during a series of phone interviews. “There goes a bunch of good times for our people.”
On Friday, two days after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the extension of some restrictions on bars and restaurants through Jan. 11, 2021, the Hartnetts were the only ones working at Adventures since they had laid off all 20 of their employees. The new round of restrictions continue to ban indoor service yet allow for a 50 percent capacity of outdoor dining. Greg noted the snowy afternoon. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service was reporting a wintry Saturday on the Range: High of 28 degrees, Low of 14. No, he didn’t plan to serve food outside over the weekend.
“This is completely arbitrary, unfounded and ridiculous,” Greg said. “I am absolutely livid.”
The Hartnetts, both in their 50s, are originally from Wisconsin. They’re in their 19th year of running Adventures, which is known for being “a one-size fits all” eatery, with a children’s menu and reasonably-priced specials for seniors, Greg said. It’s a place for locals to buy a cheeseburger, steak or the occasional lobster. Lunch and dinner deals. Nice wine selection. Full bar.
The Hartnetts have hosted many gatherings for mining groups, weddings, funerals and holiday parties. They now wonder whether they should close their doors and move across state lines.
“Christmas is shot for us,” he said. “We’re going to see family and enjoy life in Wisconsin.”
New restrictions
The Mesabi Tribune reached out to the owners and managers of numerous Range-based bars and restaurants to ask about their financial situations since the coronavirus arrived in Minnesota in March. Most of them described Walz as being in a tough spot when it comes to him having to figure out how to keep a state of 5.6 million residents physically and financially breathing in a pandemic which has already killed 4,780 Minnesotans and put 20,468 in the hospital. Residents living in the northeastern sections of the state had dodged the virus in its opening acts but more and more of them in the following months ended up infected, quarantined, isolated, hospitalized or dead. As of Saturday morning, the state Health Department reported 394,635 cases in Minnesota and 11,706 in St. Louis County. The numbers of people infected on the Range are low when compared to Minneapolis or even Duluth. But the region is sparsely populated and the cases have more than tripled in the past few months. Most everyone in the small cities of Hibbing and Virginia, the owners said, know someone impacted by the virus.
The governor had said that he implemented the four-week “pause” in mid-November to try and get a grip on the surging number of cases across the state. On Wednesday, he thanked Minnesotans who followed the restrictions and therefore contributed to a drop in daily cases. “You brought the curve down,” he said. “You made the sacrifices necessary.”
Two weeks ahead of the new year and about one week before Christmas, Walz framed his latest announcement — which was surrounded by a political cocktail of support and damnation, and was followed up with bar owners reopening their establishments only to be sued by DFL Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — who then faced political backlash from the GOP Majority Leader of the state Senate Paul Gazelka — as the “loosening of restrictions” and told the public he sought to continue the closure of indoor service while opening up outdoor dining.
Walz made other declarations, saying it was safe for 10 individuals from two homes to hang out indoors and that 15 people between three homes could get together outside. Twenty-five people could workout in gyms at the same time. Both kids and adults could play sports on Jan. 4, and kids might return to school later on Jan. 18. He would reconsider the restrictions on bars and restaurants that same month.
The governor said brewery owners had requested to allow outdoor service since they could use fire pits and heat lamps. But most of the Range business owners dismissed the idea and owners said they wouldn’t open outdoor dining. The best case scenario, they said, might involve feeding a handful of snowmobilers. But it didn’t seem worthwhile, since they figured that families wouldn’t sit outside during the projected cold and snow for a hamburger and beer.
Greg, who displayed “Walz Sucks” on his electronic sign earlier this year along Highway 53, was not alone in saying he thought the governor was “sarcastic” in his deliverance. He blamed him for the downfall of the state’s service industry. “Walz needs to go,” he said.
In neighboring Hibbing, Sandra Rohwer, the owner of Palmer’s Tavern, told the Mesabi Tribune in multiple phone calls that she doesn’t point a finger at anyone in particular for the financial hits of the pandemic. “I’m not a fan of Walz, but I can’t blame him,” said Rohwer, 60. “The state is shooting from the hip. They don’t know what they’re up against.”
The owners who spoke on-record with the Mesabi Tribune said they’ve followed state orders regarding mask-wearing and social distancing in bars and restaurants. (There are area establishments, not among those mentioned in this article, which have reportedly not followed the mandates.)
Greg said he’s followed the rules, despite having “zero faith in the state’s data” concerning COVID-19 cases and deaths. “I believe the coronavirus is dangerous for people who are elders or in the at-risk categories,” he said, “but you have a better chance to get hit by a bus before dying from this.”
The Minnesota Health Department disagrees. The state’s data shows restaurants and bars outpace other settings for formal outbreaks and where infected persons told contact tracers they visited before becoming sick. But health officials caution that the actual numbers could be different because of a high rate of unknown community transmission.
Like many other residents of the Range, Rohwer described how she initially considered the state’s reports of the coronavirus as “a joke” and thought it wouldn’t reach her northeastern city. But she’s since encountered people who’ve lost family and friends and knows of others who have contracted the virus. “It is what it is and we need to get this under control,” she said. Her shift in opinion doesn’t mean she agrees with the governor placing restrictions on bars and restaurants, which she too feels have been singled out compared to other industries. “I feel like we’re getting cut off at the knees for doing everything right,” she added.
After several moments of consideration, Rohwer said she believed she could currently provide safe indoor dining experiences at the tavern. “I think 50 percent capacity is doable,” she said.
Walz made his most recent announcement the same week various hospitals in Minnesota reported the arrival of their first batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, Essentia Health, and St. Luke’s in Duluth made similar reports during the week.
The knowledge that vaccinations are on the Range brought relief to people in the service industry, at least to those willing to take doses when they become available, and provided a glimmer of hope for the owners who want to permanently open next year. Nonetheless, health officials have cautioned that there isn’t enough vaccine to inoculate the general public until likely this spring.
“It’s going to be a long, cold winter,” Rowher said.
Palmer’s
Palmer’s has been in Hibbing since 1944. Rowher’s Italian grandparents built the place, a long-standing gathering joint for miners and their families. In the year of the coronavirus, she said her sales were “awful” during the first state shutdown in March when she was limited to curbside pickup. She opened June 1 for outdoor dining and welcomed 50 percent of her patrons who “were chopping at the bit” to enjoy a meal and beer outside. The summer treated her well when indoor services reopened later in June. The food sales went up. Yet the liquor sales actually dropped. Then September and October came and she was only serving people both in-and outside. November brought about the four-week pause. And now it’s December and she’s not looking forward to doing her financial books after the holidays.
“We are hurting,” she said. “It’s an absolute nightmare for many of us.”
Pre-COVID, Palmer’s employed 17 people, including the owner. As of Friday, there were six remaining, who now work a maximum of 12 hours per week. Those cut have been collecting unemployment benefits when available. But it’s not like they’re cashing in. One staff member, for example, gets about $132 per month in benefits.
Rowher spent the past week in the tavern, in the mornings and nights, where she helped cook and deliver meals.
“I always told myself I would enjoy my life past 60,” she said. “I was going to retire this year and winter in Arizona.”
BoomTown
Jessica Lietz, the 35-year-old owner of BoomTown Woodfire and Grill in Hibbing and Eveleth, along with the Caribbean-styled eatery named the Whistling Bird in Gilbert, has also been feeling the economic toll of the pandemic and subsequent rollercoaster of the closures, restrictions and reopenings.
Back in February, Jessica and her husband, Erik Lietz, 44, who helps manage the businesses, employed more than 100 people in the three locations. They had an average of 12 staff members — college students, single mothers, part-timers, career bartenders — who worked on each shift. But March came and soon did the increase in statewide coronavirus cases and closures.
Almost 10 months later, the Lietzs said they lost 35 percent in business. “Bars and restaurants have a narrow profit margin to begin with at 5-8 percent,” Jessica said. “When your sales are cut above 30 percent, it’s not sustainable. We have restaurants and mortgages. The longer that this goes on, the larger debt is acquired. Everyone is hurting and no one is making money off of this, except maybe fast food.” They had planned to open a third BoomTown location at the end of May in Duluth: a 9,600 square-foot building on 27 acres of property. But they didn’t because they couldn’t. “We have a lot of overhead and absolutely no income coming in from that location at all,” Jessica said.
They’ve laid off the majority of their crew. “Two-thirds,” Jessica said. “Laying off my employees before the holidays has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” Now offering take-out, her restaurants staff three to six people on each shift.
The Lietzs said their employees have been proactive in following state safety and federal measures. “Everyone wears a mask here,” Jessica said. “You have to. It’s not just because it's required, but because it’s safe. We want people to feel safe.” Still, as good as they feel doing what they can to keep their employees and patrons healthy, they worry about those workers who have been laid off and expressing trouble relying on unemployment benefits. Some had even exhausted their benefits, which the state extended for another 13 weeks last week. “They have absolutely no income,” Jessica said.
Former employees have found jobs elsewhere and the Lietzs can’t say whether people will return when their businesses reopen. The fear of another closure may deter folks from coming back.
Sawmill
Alissa Horan, the owner of the Sawmill Saloon and Restaurant in Virginia, told the Mesabi Tribune in several phone calls that she’s down 90 percent in sales in 2020. Her husband, Patrick Horan, who helps manage the business, said the financial loss doesn’t include their purchases of masks, sanitizer and disposable menus. It also doesn’t take into account the money spent on building an outdoor deck and renovating the physical bar, in attempts to adapt to previous state closures and restrictions.
In February, the Sawmill employed about 60 staff members. In a year meant to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the Range, the business is now down to roughly a dozen, who “work extremely limited hours,” Alissa said.
The Horans are frustrated, largely because the Sawmill hasn’t been suffering due to their own bad business decisions; they’re in trouble because of a heaping snowstorm of once unfathomable events that manifested and continue to happen seemingly outside of their control. Among reasons from owners: a) an international coronavirus wreaked havoc on a rural, isolated region once considered untouchable; b) federal and state politicians and governments haven’t provided enough grants to keep small businesses afloat (business owners said they don’t want to take out more loans, since that means additional debt); and c) the state’s announcements of restrictions and closures, though dependent on the ups and downs of cases, hospitalizations, etc, have often come too fast and don’t provide enough time for owners to change their business strategies (the Horans’ additions have been rendered unnecessary, for now, since they were ordered to close within a week after each completed project) and so they’re often left with tossing thousands of dollars worth of perishable food items (also: liquor doesn’t go bad, but beer does).
The Horans are all the more upset since they said they’ve abided by the governor’s closures and restrictions and feel like they have nothing to show for it. “We have done our due diligence,” said Alissa, 37, who noted that her staff have been wearing masks, social distancing, applying sanitizer and putting up signs with requirements from the state of Minnesota. “Monetarily, we can’t continue. But we’ll still do our part and keep everyone safe.”
“We want to do the right thing and we want to help get this pandemic down,” said Patrick, 44. “But, on the flip side, it’s very difficult to have this industry take the brunt of it on our shoulders.” He continued, saying he didn’t understand how it’s OK for the state to keep open Target and Walmart. He realized the bi box stores are considered essential services, but he acknowledged that in a rural region, when most of the bars and restaurants are limited, the large locations often become congregate areas, so to speak. “That said, we all know that people are still getting together at their homes whether they should or not,” he added.
Patrick is far from being the only one in the service industry who takes offense to the big box stores being open. It’s a common argument among bar and restaurant owners in Minnesota and across the Range.
“My place seats 150 people. The state hacked us down to 75. Half of those are scared to come in,” said Greg, of Adventures. “This is more dangerous than Menards or Walmart? I ain’t buying what they’re pushing.”
The governor and state health officials have said that’s because Minnesotans ages 18-35 frequent bars and restaurants and they’re the same folks who are increasingly becoming infected with the coronavirus. The notion, state officials report, is that the younger adults can become infected with the virus and spread it to older people or individuals with compromised immune systems in their communities who are most at risk of being hospitalized or dying.
“I understand keeping people safe,” said Jessica, of BoomTown. “But we do feel targeted and it’s hard when we see people at Walmart and Target.”
Breaking down the state’s relief plan
How do the Range bar and restaurant owners feel about Minnesota’s newly announced $216 relief package? They considered the details: a) the governor said it’s meant to provide $88 million to restaurants, bars and gyms statewide; b) funds will be given to businesses which reported a 30 percent drop in sales revenue from last year; and c) checks will range from $10,000 to $45,000, depending on the number of employees.
Most of the local owners would likely receive between $10,000-25,000 in state relief this time around.
“For now, it can help cover utilities for about a month, but I still have mortgages and taxes and license fees and payroll,” Jessica said. “It’s endless.” She added, “If they think closing the bars and restaurants will slow the spread of the virus then they just have to back us up before we all fold. I know you can’t predict what’s going to happen, but give us more time, more notice.”
The Horans said they’d welcome $25,000, but concluded that it wouldn’t help all that much to afford hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly expenses and the repayment of recently acquired loans. “We’re not knocking it,” Alissa said, “but when our business is closed for months, it’s so challenging.” Patrick added, “It’s helpful, but it’s a drop in the bucket.”
Rohwer described how the grants could cover her overhead expenses for two months. “That would be a tremendous help,” she said, noting the need to pay for utilities, phones, televisions and licenses. But then she paused and said she believed the relief was taxable. “I think it will help a lot, but it’s nowhere near what it should be.”
As for Greg, he’s not impressed. “It’s weak and laughable,” he said. “It’s a slap in the face. Is it going to make a difference? No. We need butts in the seat and we need them 10 months ago.”
Business owners need political action, not talk
Several businesses on the Range have already closed permanently, including Grandmas in the Park Bar in Grill Lounge in Hibbing. It was a landmark for decades. Now Vi’s Pizza in Biwabik is reportedly on the verge of shuttering, among other establishments.
Most business owners interviewed for the article told the Mesabi Tribune that they’ve been reaching out to regionally-based, state legislators from all political parties — DFL, GOP and the recently created Independent — who told them they’re also against the governor’s closing of bars and restaurants.
Have either state or federal politicians helped?
“There’s been no real help since [the Paycheck Protection Program] in April,” said Jessica. “All there is are loans,” she continued. “We don’t need loans. We need grants. We can’t acquire more debt.”
She’s among other owners who’ve relied on CARES Act funding funneled through St. Louis County earlier this year to reimburse the purchase of personal protective equipment. They’re on the lookout for additional grants and loan relief programs for their businesses, while expressing hope that their workers can continue to get unemployment benefits.
“Anything at this point is helpful,” Greg said. “Unless it’s enough, it won’t be enough to get the job done.”
Erik, of BoomTown, added, “We’re drowning right now. We can’t even keep our head above water.” He continued, “We probably would’ve been better off if we just closed instead of weathering this through.” He said he imagined being able to winterize the large buildings and saving money on the waste of perishable items. “Now, we’re bleeding. How slowly do we want to die?”
Have the Lietzs considered shutting their doors? Not yet. Rohwer and the Horans said the same, for now. They all appear to take heavy breaths or long pauses over the phones when asked the question.
As for Greg, he admitted he “considers closing every day.” But at the end of the night, the owners of the four businesses talk about wanting to push forward.
“Our goal is to power through,” said Patrick, of the Sawmill. “It’s all in.”
Everyone interviewed on-record expressed thanks to their respective patrons and communities for helping them during such strenuous times, and acknowledged the hardships of other business owners, especially the bars which don’t serve food.
Greg searched for humor in the year gone awry. “This is a good time to do deep-cleaning and file-purging, a whole lot of busy work,” he said. Then he went silent for a moment. “But you can’t survive on that stuff, because it doesn’t pay you anything.”
